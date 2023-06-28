Revealed: The seven RTÉ officials set for Oireachtas grilling over Ryan Tubridy pay scandal

Members of staff from RTE take part in a protest at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Donnybrook yesterday (PA/Niall Carson)

RTE board chairwoman Siun Ni Raghallaigh speaks to the media outside the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in Dublin, following her meeting with Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism and Culture

Seven RTÉ officials will face questions from members of the Oireachtas Media Committee later today over the controversial payments made to Ryan Tubridy.

Current chairperson of the RTÉ Board Siún Ní Raghallaigh and Interim Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch will attend the meeting.

The other five people to appear are CFO Richard Collins, commercial director, Geraldine O’Leary, director of strategy Rory Coveney, Chair of Audit & Risk Committee RTÉ, Anne O’Leary and Member of Audit & Risk Committee and Board staff representative, Robert Shortt.

Geraldine O’Leary played a key role in the controversial commercial deal, which saw Mr Tubridy being paid €75,000.

She arranged the deal between the commercial partner, the agent and RTÉ, but RTÉ says only on the direction of director general Dee Forbes, who agreed it when it was only at draft stage.

RTÉ says the deal was ultimately implemented by means of a credit note, issued on the direction of the Director General. Ms Forbes agreed to underwrite the terms of the commercial agreement.

RTÉ says nobody else on the executive knew about the two invoices for €75,000 each in 2022, paid for through the barter account. Ms O’Leary says her knowledge was limited to the instructions received by her from Ms Forbes on the payments and she was not party to the negotiations.

RTE executive says only former DG would have known salary figures incorrect

Former director general Dee Forbes, who resigned from her post of RTÉ director general on Monday, will not attend today’s Dáil committee, citing health reasons.

She will also not attend Thursday’s hearing of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the Tubridy payments scandal.

A number of other board members have been invited although it is not clear if they will attend.

Ms Forbes, through her solicitors, has told the committee that she is under medical care.

Byrne Wallace Solicitors have told the committee chair Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth: “Our client is not fit to attend and participate in the Public Session Meeting of the Joint Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media.”

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said RTÉ need to “lay out all the facts” today and if they do not provide the required information then the Government should send someone in to review the matter.

“There are now more questions than ever after what they have announced. In my view I think they’re still trying to cover their tracks. I think they were very careful in relation to how they presented their statement yesterday,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“There are serious questions to answer and I’m disappointed to learn so far that a number of the people who have been invited to come before the committee haven’t yet said that they will.

“It is absolutely essential that Dee Forbes provides the information that is required as soon as she possibly can but there are other serving directors on the board of RTÉ that have been invited and need to attend today.

“People are struggling to pay their license fee, there are punishments in relation to paying their license fees and they want to know that their money is being well spent.

“If RTÉ aren’t willing to divulge all of the information that the public require, the Minister can appoint someone to go in and review all the documentation on behalf of the State.”

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan, who is a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, had said Ms Ní Raghallaigh and Mr Lynch are the only attendees that he was aware of.

Mr O’Sullivan said the questions will be tailored towards who is present at the meeting.

“If that’s the case, this could prove an absolute futile exercise,” he said.

“We need the likes of the chief financial officer in the committee to be able to answer questions, we need the likes of the head of commercial who has been there since 2018 so you would imagine would have good oversight and good knowledge of what’s transpired.

Mr O’Sullivan described last night’s statement from RTÉ as “quite vague”.

“First and foremost, there are contradictions between the former director statement where she stated quite clearly that there was constant communication with RTÉ colleagues yet in the RTÉ statement, they very much lay the blame at the feet of Dee Forbes,” he said.

“Clearly other people were aware of elements of what was going on and we need to dig deeper into that and find out exactly who knew what.

“It’s not credible to think that the former director general Dee Forbes was the only one who could have been aware of what was going on.”

Politicians have demanded clarity on unanswered questions and have insisted that full transparency is required.

The Government is also continuing to finalise the terms of reference for a review into governance and culture at RTÉ.

It is expected to announce details of this by the end of the week.

The Oireachtas committee is scheduled to begin at 1.30pm with robust questioning expected. It will be broadcast live on the RTÉ News Channel.