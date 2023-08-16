Revealed: The regions where house prices rose the most over the last year

House prices have fallen by almost 4pc in Dublin City in the past year while nationally, prices continue to climb but at a much slower rate than in the previous 12 months.

The latest Residential Property Price Index showed that Dublin City house prices fell by 3.8pc between June 2022 and 2023, while nationally house prices grew by 2.2pc in the same period. This compares to a 14pc national increase in June 2022 from June 2021.

The most expensive Eircode area over the 12 months to June 2023 was A94 'Blackrock' with a median price of €735,000, while F35 'Ballyhaunis' had the least expensive price of €127,500.

As a whole, prices across county Dublin fell by 0.9pc but rose 4.5pc on average in every other county in the republic.

The median price paid for a house or apartment in Ireland in the last year was €318,000 – ranging from the lowest median price paid for a dwelling of €160,000 in Leitrim and Longford, while the highest was €630,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

The national property has now reached the value of 166.9, which is 2.1pc above its highest level at the peak of the Celtic Tiger property boom in April 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 9.2pc lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 3.2pc higher than their May 2007 peak.

Property prices nationally have more than doubled (up 128pc) since their low ebb in early 2013. Dublin residential property prices have risen by 124.9pc from their February 2012 low, whilst residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 137.6pc higher than at the trough, which was in May 2013.

The south east of the country is the region which has experienced the highest price increases in the past year, with average house prices up 5.5pc there.

The midwest was next at 5.3pc growth in the past 12 months.

Besides Dublin City’s drop of 3.8pc, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown saw the second-biggest price drop at 2.5pc.

Rachel McGovern, Director of Financial Services at Brokers Ireland said there is no evidence in today’s figures or that of previous months of any dramatic change upward or downward in prices, there are small changes and "the market being close to status quo is no good".

"The latest Eurostat figures show that 68pc of those aged between 25 and 29 were still living at home last year, compared with an EU average of 42pc.

“It would be a terrible indictment of policy makers if we are going to see younger generations leave the country once again, this time not because of the state of the overall economy, which continues to thrive, but because they cannot gain independence in terms of home ownership.”

She said aspiring home buyers have already lost out on historically low interest rates, along with the best long-term fixed interest rates.

“To arrest the decline, whereby housing has become largely the preserve of the better off, policymakers need new solutions to make home ownership achievable for those on average incomes,” she said.

Viacheslav Voronovich, Statistician in the Prices Division at the CSO, said the national price rise of 2.2pc was down from last month’s 2.6pc, indicating a slight slowdown in the housing market.

“In the 12 months to June 2023, house prices in Dublin fell by 1.1pc and apartment prices were down by 0.2pc. The highest house price growth in Dublin was in South Dublin at 2.8pc, while Dublin City saw a decline of 3.8pc.

“Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 4.7pc and apartment prices rose by 2.3pc. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the South-East (Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford) at 5.5pc, while at the other end of the scale, the Border region (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo) saw a 3pc rise,” Viacheslav said.