Jack retains top spot as the most popular boys' name in Ireland in 2022 while it's Emily for girls

Jack remains the top name for baby boys born in Ireland – but Emily has replaced Fiadh to take the top spot for baby girls names registered last year.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) today revealed Blake and Cody have entered the top 100 names for boys, while Hailey, Phoebe, Ayda and Éala entered the top 100 for girls.

Jack continues to retain the top spot as the most popular name for boys in 2022, a position it has held since 2007, except for 2016 when James won out.

The name originated as a nickname for John, possibly from the French version of James, Jacques.

Not just popular in Ireland, it was the most common boy’s name in Scotland from 1999-2002, in 2006, has has been the most popular name there since 2008.

Jack was followed by Noah, James, Rían and Charlie in the top five of the CSO.

The name Noah comes from the Hebrew Noach meaning rest or response. The name is also a biblical name from the Old Testatment, gaining traction as a popular baby name for both girls and boys.

Similarly, James comes from the Hebrew name Jacob, meaning supplanter.

For girls Emily claimed the top spot, followed by Grace, Fiadh, Sophie and Lily. Emily, Grace and Sophie have been permanent fixtures in the top five names for baby girls every year since 2016.

Emily comes from the Latin name Aemilia, the femine form of Aemilius, which was the family name of one of the most prominent families of ancient Rome.

While Grace remained in second place for the second year in a row, the name is also of Latin origin, first used as a reference to the phrase ‘God’s Grace’. Grace’s meanings include charm, goodness and generosity.

The name Sophie is of French and Greek origin meaning wisdom.

Éala rose 86 places, placing 91 in the top 100 for girls names, while Tomás rose 42 places, now sitting at 77 in the top 100 boys names.

The figures show a wider variety for girls names (4,966) than for boys names (4,016).