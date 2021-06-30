Revealed: The modelling that led Government to delay indoor dining indefinitely

Professor Philip Nolan is the chair of the expert modelling advisory group within Nphet. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins.

When Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed indoor dining was off the table for at least a few weeks more on Tuesday, he painted a “stark” picture of the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (Nphet) forecasts should reopening have gone ahead.

He said the modelling suggested case numbers “the likes of which haven’t been seen before” and that the pessimism of the models were a “shock” and a “surprise”.

The man responsible for running these models, chair of the modelling advisory group, Professor Philip Nolan, today revealed much of the statistical basis behind these models.

In a detailed Twitter thread, Prof Nolan laid out what influenced the models and how they worked.

One of the most important issues Prof Nolan clarifies is that Nphet did not factor in updated vaccine advice for younger people.

On Monday evening, Nphet briefed the Cabinet Covid Sub-Committee on their modelling on what the planned easing of restrictions on indoor dining could cause in terms of cases, and what impact that may have on the country.

One of the factors within the modelling is the effect of vaccination on the ability of the virus to spread.

Prof Nolan has confirmed the modelling did not take into account updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) that the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can be given to people under 50.

Prof Nolan confirmed that vaccination data in the model was correct as of June 23, five days before Niac updated its advice on AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The Taoiseach told the Cabinet on Tuesday that this modelling did take into account the updated advice.

This meant cabinet believed that the “dire” projections had already factored in a likely boost from vaccinating younger people faster due to access to more vaccines for people under 50.

Prof Nolan said even the “most optimistic scenario” with the Delta variant showed opening on July 5 risked a “significant surge in cases”.

Nphet predicted case numbers would rise slowly in July before a “surge in August and September”.

Best case scenario if reopening went ahead

If the reopening had gone ahead on July 5, best case scenarios show there would be approximately 81,000 cases in the next three months and 1,530 people hospitalised. This would lead to 250 deaths between now and September.

“A rise in cases will inevitably lead to hospitalisation and mortality, though the rates will be far less than we experienced without vaccination; nonetheless a long wave of disease leads to a significant number of adverse outcomes.

“While 70-80pc of cases will be in people under 40, there will be a lot of infections and a lot of adverse outcomes in people over 40; about 70pc of the hospitalisations and over 99pc of the deaths would be in people over 40,” Prof Nolan explained.

While vaccines grant protection to most, he pointed out that they are “not perfect”.

“We have almost 500,000 people aged 70 and over; even if the vaccine is 95pc effective in preventing severe disease, 25,000 people remain vulnerable,” he said.

Second best case scenario if reopening went ahead

The second most optimistic scenario should the July 5 reopening have been permitted paints a stark picture.

This predicts 187,000 additional cases in the next three months, with 3,490 hospitalisations and 450 admissions to ICU. It also forecasts 545 deaths.

This scenario was based on assumptions that are “not unreasonable – slightly higher levels of social mixing and conservative estimates of transmission advantage,” Prof Nolan said.

Second worst case scenario if reopening went ahead

The second most drastic of Nphet’s four scenarios assumes Delta’s effect is on the higher end of increased transmissibility.

This predicted 408,000 cases in three months, 7,690 people in hospital, 985 in ICU and 1,230 deaths.

Worst case scenario if reopening went ahead

The most pessimistic model, which Prof Nolan said was “less likely” than others, was what shocked the Cabinet into agreeing to delay the reopening of indoor dining.

This projected 682,000 cases in three months, (more than double Ireland’s total case count so far), almost 13,000 in hospital, 1,685 people in ICU and 2,170 by the end of September.

“All this illustrates one thing: a variant with a transmission advantage can do very significant damage if we let it spread in a partially vaccinated population, the scale of the damage depends on the transmission advantage, and it starts slowly and escalates rapidly,” Prof Nolan said.