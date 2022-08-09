Revealed: The luckiest name and address in Ireland for winning the lottery

The luckiest names and addresses in Ireland for winning big on the lottery have been revealed.

If you’re from Newbridge, Co Kildare, and your name happens to be Thomas, Michael or Michelle, then it might be worth placing your bets as they’re considered the luckiest names in the country as far as lottery wins are concerned.

The Kildare town has been revealed as the luckiest place in Ireland followed by Enniscorthy in Co Wexford and Tuam in Co Galway.

Based on customers who played with Lottoland in Ireland in the last 12 months, the top ten luckiest places in Ireland are Newbridge, Enniscorthy, Tuam, Ennis, Ashbourne, Kildare, Clonmel, Tralee, Gorey and Dublin.

With a population of almost 23,000, Newbridge is where the most residents have won over €1,000, with those aged over 75 the luckiest group of players followed by the next oldest age category of 66 to 70.

From the same data, Lottoland has also revealed that the top ten luckiest names here when it comes to lottery wins are Thomas, Michael, Brian, James, Michelle, Adam, Ciara, Karen, Sarah and Anna.

In celebration of hitting 16 million customers globally, Lottoland is promoting a special Irish Lotto Jackpot of €16m, which will run for four draws commencing on Wednesday, August 10 until Saturday, August 20.

The chief executive officer of Lottoland Nigel Birrell said: “We’re thrilled to have reached 16 million customers globally this year and I for one just hope that we see some winners from our €16 million boosted Irish Lotto Jackpot this week.”

“Whether you’re a regular lotto player or not – if you’re an over 75-year-old called Thomas and you live in Newbridge… it’s definitely worth a go.”