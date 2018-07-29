Revealed: The luckiest county for Lotto wins

IRELAND'S luckiest county for Lotto wins has been revealed - and it's the country's smallest county.

IRELAND'S luckiest county for Lotto wins has been revealed - and it's the country's smallest county.

According to a review of winners data over the last 30 years against CSO population figures Louth emerged as the countty with the most look.

Some 76 lucky Lotto jackpot winners have scooped large jackpots - that's 5.9 Lotto jackpot winners for every 10,000 people.

The next luckiest county is Donegal - with 90 winners over 30 years, which amounts to 5.65 jackpot winners for every 10,000.

Where does your county rank?

Table produced by the National Lottery

Online Editors