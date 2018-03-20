Revealed: The Irish city ranked as the best in Ireland and the UK for quality of life
Dublin also came out ahead of Paris (39th), Lisbon (38th), Madrid (49th) and Rome (57th)
Dublin may be in the midst of a housing crisis and the city's streets are regularly in gridlock, but that has not stopped it being ranked as the city with the best quality of life in Ireland and the UK.
In a global survey conducted by consultancy firm Mercer, Dublin ranked 34th for quality of life, ahead of London (41st), Edinburgh (46th), Birmingham (50th), Glasgow (50th), Aberdeen (58th) and Belfast (68th).
The ranking was based on a range of criteria including political and economic conditions, climate, disease and sanitation standards.
Dublin also came out ahead of Paris (39th), Lisbon (38th), Madrid (49th) and Rome (57th).
Vienna topped the ranking for the ninth year running.
"Dublin ranks higher than London and compares favourably to a host of other European capital cities," said Noel O'Connor, consultant at Mercer Ireland. "Some of the key factors placing Dublin in 34th place in the survey include a stable political environment, lower levels of air pollution and a strong socio-cultural environment.
"The results demonstrate that Dublin remains an attractive location for international businesses to send their employees."
This year the consultant provided a separate ranking focusing specifically on city sanitation, in which Dublin was ranked 31st.
It analysed cities' waste removal and sewage infrastructure, levels of infectious disease, air pollution, water availability and quality. Honolulu topped that ranking.
Mercer claimed the "authoritative survey" is one of the world's most comprehensive.
It is conducted annually to enable multinational companies and other organisations to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments.
"In addition to valuable data on relative quality of living, Mercer's surveys provide hardship premium recommendations for more than 450 cities throughout the world; this year's ranking includes 231 of these cities," it said.
Western European cities filled eight places in the top 10 list.
Zurich, Auckland and Munich also made the top five.
Irish Independent
Related Content
- 'People here are so warm and friendly' - Mark Hamill speaks fondly of his love for Ireland
- Economy shrugs off Brexit threat to grow at fastest rate in EU
- Dublin overtakes London in most expensive cities to live in