Revealed: The Irish city ranked as the best in Ireland and the UK for quality of life

Independent.ie

Dublin may be in the midst of a housing crisis and the city's streets are regularly in gridlock, but that has not stopped it being ranked as the city with the best quality of life in Ireland and the UK.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/revealed-the-irish-city-ranked-as-the-best-in-ireland-and-the-uk-for-quality-of-life-36723302.html

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/article34139266.ece/de418/AUTOCROP/h342/Ireland-Map.jpg