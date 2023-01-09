Revealed: The huge regional divide in NCT test pass rates

A car testing centre in Donegal had an NCT pass rate more than 20pc lower than the country’s busiest inspection site last year, new figures reveal.

At just 40.01pc, Derrybeg in Donegal had the lowest success rate of 49 NCT centres in 2022. Motorists getting their cars tested in Cavan town and Clifden in Galway also faired poorly, with just 42.25pc and 43.96pc of cars passing inspection in the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, car owners in Deansgrange in Dublin were most likely to see their cars pass the NCT, with a success rate of 62.65pc. This was closely followed by Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick (60.58pc) and Killarney in Kerry (59.87pc).

An Independent.ie analysis found that Deansgrange was the busiest testing facility last year, seeing 86,374 cars come through its doors. This compares to just 3,326 vehicles tested in Cahirciveen, Co Kerry, which had a pass rate of 51.74pc.

Across the country 1,396,024 cars were tested last year, a drop on the 1,418,852 inspections in 2021. A total of 14 testing centres had pass rates of below 50pc, while the national average was 54.29pc in 2022 – up more than 1.5pc on the previous year.

The figures show a deep regional divide, with nine of the ten centres with the lowest pass rates all located in Connacht or Ulster. At 45.83pc, Carlow had the lowest pass rate in Leinster, while Ennis in Clare was lowest in Munster, at 49.76pc. Of the ten inspection sites with the highest success rates, just one – Ballinasloe in Galway – is located outside of Munster and Leinster.

A spokeswoman for NCT service operator Applus said that overall pass rates have “remained consistent over the years,” adding that the test “is not a diagnostic of the condition of the vehicle. Responsibility rests with the owner to ensure a vehicle is maintained in a roadworthy condition at all times when in use in a public place”.

A serious NCT failure can deem the car to be too dangerous for use in its current state and illegal to drive. Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim had the highest “fail dangerous” rate in the country, at 10.2pc, followed closely by Derrybeg at 10pc. Deansgrange had the lowest rate, at 4.17pc.

Across the country, 6.23pc of all cars tested were deemed unsafe to drive after their initial test, an increase of almost 0.5pc on the previous year.

Two-thirds of NCT centres increased their pass rate in 2022 compared to the previous year. Castlerea in Roscommon saw the biggest change, rising from 38.12pc in 2021 to 45.81pc last year. This was followed by Longford which saw a jump of 6.79pc, and Arklow in Wicklow, where pass rates rose 4.71 percentage points.

However, 17 test centres saw a fall in pass rates, with Derrybeg – having had the sixth lowest pass rate in 2021 – dropping a further 4.51pc last year. Test centres in Navan in Meath (-3.94pc) and Letterkenny in Donegal (-2.61pc) also saw pass rates decrease significantly.

Among the reasons Applus cited for NCT failures was the age of the vehicle, with four-year-old cars having a pass rate of more than 80pc compared to a 40pc rate for cars 10 years and older.

The mileage of the car is also a factor as well as the use of the vehicle in different environments. A car with a high mileage used mostly in rural areas is particularly prone to failing the test.

“It has been found previously that an estimated one-third of customers do not service their cars before testing and the failure rate of these is on average 11pc higher than those that have been serviced ahead of the test,” the spokeswoman added.

Figures for 2021 showed that lighting and electrical issues was the most common fault and was found in 35pc of all failed vehicles. This was followed by steering and suspension problems, found in almost one third of failed cars. More than one in four failed cars didn’t pass the “side slip” test, which measures how much a car deviates to the left or right by simulating driving on a straight, flat road without touching the steering wheel.

Anna Cullen of AA Ireland advised motorists to prepare before they bring their car to the NCT centre: “Clean the vehicle thoroughly, ensure tyres are at the correct pressure and the right tread depth, check the lights are working properly and make sure the engine is in a fit state to be tested,” she said.