Revealed: The Dublin streets that will go traffic free this weekend for outdoor dining

A number of Dublin City streets will go traffic free from tomorrow to facilitate outdoor dining.

Capel Street and Parliament Street will go traffic free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from 6.30pm to 11.30 pm for a period of six weekends on a trial basis.

Dublin City Council said it wanted to remind the public about the street closures which are aimed to support businesses in the city and facilitate outdoor dining.

Parking on Capel Street will be allowed until 6pm each day of the trial.

Dublin City Council say once the trial is complete, they will assess the outcome.

A section of Capel street will be permanently pedestrianised from tomorrow. The section between Parnell Street and Ryders Row will be closed to all vehicular traffic 24/7 from 7am tomorrow, the 11th of June.

The rest of Capel Street, south of Parnell Street down to the Liffey and the side streets are part of the six week trial for weekend evenings.

The additional streets that will be partly traffic free are:

• Little Britain St. from Campbell’s Court to Capel St.

• Mary St. from Jervis Lane Upper to Capel St.

• Mary St. Little from Anglesea Row to Capel St.

• Mary’s Abbey from Aran St. to Capel St.

• Abbey St. from Jervis Lane Upper to Capel St.

• Strand St. Little from Aran St. to Capel St.

• Strand St. from Jervis St. to Capel St.

• Essex Gate from Exchange St. to Parliament St.

• Essex St. East from Sycamore St. to Parliament St.

Bus diversions will be in place for the 69,79a and 860 buses that usually serve Parliament Street via Bachelors Walk, Rosie Hackett Bridge and back on to normal route.

Information about route diversions can be found on the Dublin Bus website.

There will be no disruption to LUAS services and access for local residents will be maintained.

Five disabled bays on Capel Street will be relocated, two of which will be moved to Swifts Row, Two on Capel Street between Ryder’s Row and Bolton Street and one on Ormond Quay.

The 2 disabled bays on East Essex Street will be relocated onto Fishamble Street.