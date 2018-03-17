Revealed: The Dublin shop that sold winning €1m EuroMillions ticket

The Dublin shop that sold the winning €1m EuroMillions ticket has been revealed.

The Dublin shop that sold the winning €1m EuroMillions ticket has been revealed.

The lucky punter bought the raffle ticket at Costcutter in Windy Arbour, Dundrum, according to the National Lottery.

Shop owner Aaron Massey said he is overjoyed at having sold the golden ticket. “We are a small, busy local shop but there is also a lot of passing trade. We would love if one of our regulars is the lucky winner. What a way for someone to celebrate St. Patrick’s weekend!

“The excitement here is unbelievable. This is our first big EuroMillions win. Customers coming into the shop this morning are also thrilled and there is lots of speculation on who the winner is. We will be know forever more as the lucky green shop!” Nobody won the main EuroMillions jackpot of €17m, but one Irish player did match five numbers, landing a prize of €31,260.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus jackpot of €500,000, but 88 Irish players matched four numbers, scooping €2,000 each.

Online Editors