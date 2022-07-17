Revealed: The 'dire living conditions' for asylum seekers in Northern Ireland

Two children sit quietly on a double bed.

They watch their mother who suffers from bipolar disorder cry herself to sleep. One of them has started to self-harm, she does not want to be here.

The cramped room in a Belfast hotel is all these asylum seekers now know.

Zeinab* hoped when she had escaped war-torn Syria with her children and arrived in Northern Ireland she could start a new life. She was told the temporary accommodation would only be for a few weeks, but she has been here for 10 months.

She says the “poor accommodation” provided by the Home Office, through the Mears Group — a private company — has exacerbated her health problems.

And she is not alone.

Under the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999, the Home Office has a statutory obligation to provide accommodation and support to asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute.

However, an investigation carried out by the Sunday Independent shows just how dire the conditions are for asylum seekers in Northern Ireland and how little support they receive.

Photographs show raw chicken and burnt toast have been served as meals and there are residents who say they are suffering with mental health problems and have even attempted suicide.

There are concerns about facilities that have not been adapted for wheelchair users and individuals who appear to be working in the hotel ‘ordering’ residents back to their rooms, as a video seen by this newspaper shows.

An emotional Zeinab talks about the lack of suitable food, the lingering smell in her room, and the fact her children have not seen one day of school in almost a year.

“My teenage girl was already traumatised from our country and now she has no education, no school and is living in one room.

“We were hoping to have a normal life with dignity for us as a family but we were surprised to find the situation so bad,” she says, via an interpreter.

At night, passersby leaving nearby pubs bang the windows of her room which overlooks a busy street and her children “wake up scared and frightened”.

When she finally gets off to sleep, she hopes she does not wake up.

“Then I remember my girls, I want to wake up for them,” she says, placing her head in her hands.

“We thought we would be safe, we thought this was a place that protects human rights and children’s rights, but we were wrong.”

She bursts into tears, as does our interpreter.

There are over 1,800 asylum seekers in Northern Ireland like Zeinab — from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq — including 200 children and many of them have not got a school place either.

The use of bed and breakfasts, accommodation blocks and hotels to house asylum seekers has risen from 2pc in June last year to 56pc in the subsequent six months.

Families and single people have been put up in 14 hotels in Belfast, Carrickfergus and Derry as a “temporary measure” by Mears, the UK’s biggest refugee landlord which has just begun its 10-year contract with the Home Office worth a total £1.15bn, including £113m in Northern Ireland.

But for some, it is lasting several months with human rights groups claiming it fails to meet the criteria for the highest attainable standard of health for adults and children.

Originally from Sudan, Raheem* suffers from depression and says he has tried to take his own life in his hotel room, where he has been staying for five months.

“The journey from home to Belfast is more than two years for some of us. I have post-traumatic stress disorder and sometimes I am a danger to my life. I don’t think the Home Office understand how troubled our lives have been,” he says.

Alliance South Belfast MLA Kate Nicholl sits listening to both asylum seekers as they share their stories.

When she sees Zeinab get emotional, she places her hand on hers.

“Heartbreaking isn’t even an adequate way to describe it, I feel angry. Everything they are going through can be dealt with if it was just joined up and they were listened to.”

How can it be justified for Stormont to sit back and do nothing?

“The fact the Home Office is responsible for the laws relating to asylum seekers means Stormont abdicates responsibility.

“But there is a responsibility in terms of integration.”

So, has Stormont failed asylum seekers?

“Of course, we are failing them, it is wholly unacceptable.”

There are also concerns about the lack of indoor and outdoor play facilities, claims of insufficiently heated rooms, culturally inappropriate food and at least one hotel that does not have a working lift.

Parents with babies say they are having to ask for bottles to be heated in the kitchen.

Twasul Mohammed from the Belfast-based human rights group Participation and the Practice of Rights (PPR) says hotels are not designed as long-term accommodation, particularly for families and vulnerable people who require homes suitable for complex needs.

“I know a father who has two children and a wife, and they are living in a hotel. The wife is pregnant and is not eating. He wants her to have an abortion; he doesn’t want to lose her and the child.

“Their children are not eating. I have seen pictures of before and after and they have lost weight. Another girl is hallucinating, thinking she is being followed. It is not right.”

The Children’s Law Centre (CLC) and South Tyrone Empowerment Programme (Step) made a joint submission to the Council of Europe in April highlighting its concerns about the living circumstances, and potential violation of rights, of asylum seekers’ children and their families.

Fergal McFerran, Policy and Public Affairs Manager at CLC says reports from residents as well as community and voluntary sector organisations providing support to them “lead us to the conclusion that significant children’s rights breaches are occurring in these settings”.

There are reports of children going to separate schools in different locations and restrictions on transport entitlements meaning some children are walking 9km to school.

There are also reports about fasting in Ramadan, with some families saying they are only getting one proper meal a day and women having to ask for sanitary products.

The chief executive of Step, Bernadette McAliskey, says asylum-seeking children and their families have rights that “must be upheld”.

“We are also aware of new mothers who cannot get access to basic goods and equipment to care for their babies, families who have had their access to recreational spaces or activities severely curtailed and some still without a GP registration and therefore without access to mental health supports. She fears the situation is “actually worse than we know or fear it to be”.

“We will continue to work alongside other organisations to raise these issues and give a voice to asylum-seeking children and their families. We need to see urgent and co-ordinated action to address the failures and uphold the rights of those affected.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said Northern Ireland asylum seekers of all ages can register for and receive primary care treatment free of charge with a GP practice.

“GPs will take clinical decisions for each patient and recommend treatments or referral to services including those for patients who have suffered trauma, or require mental health support.”

When the Sunday Independent contacted the Department for Communities about the issues raised, a spokeswoman said it was an “excepted matter and is the responsibility of the Home Office”.

When we contacted the Home Office, it declined to answer, instead, a spokeswoman said: “Mears will be responding as opposed to the Home Office” — a commercial company, instead of the government.

A spokesman for Mears said the “safety and welfare of our service users is of the utmost importance”.

On the inadequate food, the company said “we do not recognise these claims” — despite this newspaper seeing photographic evidence of burnt toast and raw chicken.

“Food and snacks are provided to all service users and the nutritional content is in line with NHS Eatwell guidelines. “Three meals a day are provided, menus are different every day and they are reviewed and changed on a regular cycle. Snacks and drinks are available throughout the day.”

On the issue of some residents “expressing suicidal thoughts”, the company said Mears staff are on-site at the hotel seven days a week, “speaking regularly to service users” — but this has been queried by some of the people we have spoken to.

“As part of Mears’ safeguarding responsibilities, resident welfare managers would support service users and would raise with Health and Social Care Northern Ireland (HSCNI) [issues] around access to appropriate support.”

“We are working to procure additional accommodation and we are prioritising moves for those people who have been in hotels for the longest time.”

On access to education, Mears said it provides the Education Authority (EA) with information on all newly arrived school-aged children.

“Mears staff do try to help if parents raise issues about the school, or if Mears knows a child isn’t in school, they would raise this with the EA” — but this has been queried by some of the people we have spoken to. The Department of Education did not respond to our queries.

Mears says it aims to move service users to suitable accommodation in the community “as soon as possible but there is currently an acute shortage [across] Northern Ireland”.

But some we have spoken to fear the UK government and Stormont are simply “washing their hands of the issue and creating a second class tier of people”.

* Not their real names