Revealed: The county where the winning €1m Millionaire Raffle ticket was bought

A National Lottery player in Co Cork has begun the new year with a great start by becoming Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning the top prize of €1m in last night’s Millionaire Raffle draw.

They scooped the top prize with Millionaire Raffle ticket number 219908. The National Lottery will announce the winning store location on Monday.

Five other players in Carlow, Dublin (3) and Kilkenny are sure to be celebrating today after they won the other top tier prizes of €100,000 in the Millionaire Raffle New Year’s Eve draw.

The winning locations for the five prizes of €100,000 from last night’s Millionaire Raffle were sold in:

• Raths Supermarket, Pollerton Road, Carlow.

• Tuthills, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Dublin.

• XL Dundrum, Dublin 14.

• Dunnes Stores, The Square, Tallaght, Dublin 24.

• www.lottery.ie/App (Kilkenny)

With over 6,000 players winning prizes of between €500 and €1m in last night’s draw, the National Lottery has urged ticket holders to check their raffle numbers to see if they have kicked 2023 off with a win.

Players are advised to check their tickets at www.lottery.ie or on the National Lottery App.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “We are appealing to all our players who had a ticket for last night’s New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw to check their tickets carefully today.

"If you were one of the biggest winners of the night who won the €1 million and €100,000 prizes, sign the back of your ticket and contact the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for the prize to be paid.

" And of course, the Cork, Carlow, Dublin and Kilkenny players were not the only winners from last night. We saw over 6,000 other players welcome the new year with windfalls. All ticket holders are encouraged to check their tickets on http://www.lottery.ie where they will see the full list of winning ticket numbers.”