Revealed: The counties with the highest rates of Covid-19-related deaths as hospitals fear impact of new variant

Mayo, Louth, Monaghan, Cavan, Carlow and Dublin have had the highest rates of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic almost three years ago.

The rate of deaths in Mayo is highest at 261.3 per 100,000, followed by Louth at 242.1, according to a new report.

It comes as 2021 has emerged as the worst year for Covid-related deaths, with 5,252 patients dying with the virus that year.

Figures for deaths last year – which may yet increase due to later notifications – were down to 2,203, which was lower than in the first year of the pandemic when the virus was linked to 2,294 fatalities.

Protection from vaccines and booster shots, previous infection and the less virulent Omicron variant are believed to have contributed to the lower mortality last year.

Other counties which had higher death rates include Kildare, Limerick, Donegal, Roscommon and Wexford.

The lowest rate has been in Sligo at 96.1 per 100,000 and there were low rates in Galway, Tipperary, Kerry and Cork, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reported.

The majority of deaths have been in nursing homes, with over 1,000 deaths in hospitals.

It comes as detected cases of the new variant XBB1.5, nicknamed Kraken, have risen fivefold to 26 in recent weeks, highlighting its capacity to rapidly spread.

Chief medical officer Dr Breda Smyth said yesterday the variant continues to be monitored here, although there are indications that the recent rise in Covid is starting to decline.

Meanwhile, there were 438 patients waiting for a hospital bed yesterday morning, down from 497 on Thursday, as emergency measures to control overcrowding remain in place.

Many staff in hospitals and the community – including social workers – will work overtime again this weekend to try speed up discharges and reduce blockages which can arise over weekends due to fewer patients leaving hospitals. ​

Emergency departments are struggling with large attendances, mainly patients presenting with flu, Covid and other respiratory illnesses.

Dr Smyth expressed concern that fewer older people are coming to emergency departments amid reports they are concerned about facing a long ordeal on a trolley or chair.

She said those staying away may not be getting the medical attention they need.

Doctors have urged people who are feeling very unwell not to delay getting hospital treatment and to call an ambulance if needed.

The European Centre for Disease Control said yesterday it expected the new Covid variant to become dominant in Europe in one to two months and while it presents a low risk to the general population, it could be a moderate to high risk for vulnerable people such as the elderly. It said there is a moderate chance it will lead to a substantial rise in cases and while this may not lead to significant numbers of people in Ireland needing hospitalisation for complications of the virus, it will lead to more disruption of services at a time when it is hoped the severe outbreak is waning.

Flu continues to be the major virus currently and Dr Smyth said 3,049 cases were diagnosed last week, the highest in a decade, with 693 hospitalisations.

So far this winter, 24 flu-related deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile, as all efforts are concentrated on keeping a lid on trolley numbers, patients on waiting lists are continuing to have surgeries put on hold to keep beds free.

New figures for waiting lists yesterday showed 81,568 patients needing surgery, 584,626 in the queue for an outpatient appointment and 24,029 who need a scope.