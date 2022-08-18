Westmeath, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Sligo, Carlow, Waterford and Donegal have the highest incidence of Covid-19 as the summer wave continues to recede.

They were followed by Leitrim, Roscommon, Laois, Wexford, Offaly, Limerick, Mayo, Cavan and Galway, according to the latest weekly report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Dublin had the lowest incidence followed by Wicklow, Monaghan, Kildare, Meath, Cork and Clare.

The incidence is based on PCR positive tests and does not capture the real level of infection.

There were 20,584 PCR tests carried out last week and of these 3,016 were positive- 14.7pc.

Another 4,472 people reported a positive home antigen test, a fall of 12.8pc.

The highest number of new confirmed cases was in the age group of 35-44 who accounted for 18.4pc of positive PCR tests.

Meanwhile the number of patients with Covid-19 fell to 300 yesterday, but of these 20 were in intensive care, an increase of three in a day.

As of August 2, the proportion of patients with the virus who were treated in hospital due to complications of Covid-19 fell to 37pc, while it was previously around half.

Over one third of those treated due to the effect of Covid-19 had a booster vaccine and another 28pc had two doses. Another 35pc were unvaccinated.

Of those with the virus in intensive care 47pc were being treated due to Covid-19.

In her weekly report to August 5 last, the acting chief medical officer Dr Breda Smyth said as of August 2 there were 100 Covid-19 related deaths notified in July, 100 in June and 122 in May.