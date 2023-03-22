Revealed: The counties with the highest incidence of the most serious form of skin cancer

Cork, Wexford, Waterford and Carlow have the highest incidence of melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer.

Over 1,100 people are diagnosed with melanoma annually with approximately equal numbers of cases occurring in men and women, according to a new Department of Health plan launched today to curb the rise in skin cancer.

Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer and if not detected early, it can spread to other parts of the body, where it becomes difficult to treat and can be fatal.

While melanoma skin cancer is not a leading cause of cancer death in Ireland, it leads to over 160 deaths a year.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland with approximately 13,000 cases annually. This number is expected to double by 2045.

Non melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) is the most common form accounting for 91pc of skin cancers and 26pc of overall cancer cases diagnosed in Ireland in the period 2018-2020.

The most common types are basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) with a combined total of 11,400 cases per year.

Between the years 2015 and 2045, the average number of people diagnosed with NMSC each year is projected to increase from 6,004 to 16,623 for men and from 4,669 to 13,503 for women.

The National Skin Cancer Prevention Plan 2023-2026 was launched by junior minister for public health Hildegarde Naughton.

The plan includes a number of actions designed to target specific groups who have been identified as being particularly vulnerable to UV damage.

These include children and young people, outdoor workers and those who participate in outdoor leisure activities as well as sunbed users.

Ms Naughton said: “Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Ireland, but it is also largely preventable and we can all significantly reduce our risk by adopting practical skin protection behaviours.

“We want to empower everyone to take positive steps to safeguard their health and wellbeing, so that disease prevention is something we practice every day.”

Dr Triona McCarthy, consultant in public health medicine with the National Cancer Control Programme, said: “The best ways to protect skin are to cover up with long sleeves, a sunhat, sunglasses and use sunscreen, limit time in the sun when UV radiation is strongest, typically between the hours of 11am and 3pm from April to September in Ireland, and never use a sunbed. Skin cancer prevention resources are available at hse.ie/sunsmart.”

Skin cancer prevention campaigner Bernie Rice recalled how “malignant melanoma skin cancer took the life of our bright, intelligent daughter Sharon".

She was 31 when first diagnosed in 2006. A mole on her leg had changed but it went undetected and she was not aware of the implications of it. Eventually she got it checked and was told that it was malignant melanoma.

Sharon underwent surgery and had the melanoma removed and made a good recovery. However, the following year the melanoma returned and spread to her lymph nodes. She died the following year at the young age of 33.

“Skin cancer is preventable. In Sharon’s memory, I try to raise awareness of the importance of protecting your skin from the sun, in the hope that it will help save lives,” said Bernie.