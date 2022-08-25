Revealed: The counties with the highest incidence of Covid-19

The counties of Donegal, Westmeath, Waterford, Laois, Leitrim, Sligo and Tipperary have the highest incidence rate of Covid-19.

They are followed by Kilkenny, Mayo, Kerry, Cavan and Limerick, according to the latest weekly report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The lowest incidence is in Monaghan, followed by Wicklow, Cork, Meath, Wexford and Dublin.

The cases reflect positive PCR tests only and do not include people who were positive after a home antigen test.

The summer wave continues to wane with a 2,067 confirmed PCR cases last week, a drop of 30.8pc.Another 3,379 reported a positive antigen test, a fall of 24.5pc.

The highest number of PCR positive tests was in the 35 to 44 year age group who accounted for 16.3pc of cases.

Yesterday there were 288 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, down from 364 two weeks ago.

Of these 15 were in intensive care compared to twenty in mid August.

The monthly report notified Covid-related deaths shows they rose to 155 in July compared to 109 in June and 124 in May. There were 353 notified deaths in April. Up to last Saturday there have been 31 in August.

There were 33 outbreaks of Covid-19 in nursing homes last week, an increase of three. Another seven outbreaks were recorded in hospitals , a rise of two. Seven outbreaks were recorded in residential institutions, a fall of six in a week.

One outbreak was associated with travel.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of unknown hepatitis in children remains at 26.

Investigations are still underway worldwide into its cause.

Meanwhile, from today, the HSE is inviting people aged 50 years and older to make an appointment for their next Covid-19 booster dose.

People who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also invited to book their next booster at a HSE vaccination centre or from participating GPs and pharmacies.