Revealed: The counties with the highest and lowest number of penalty points awarded last year

The number of penalty point offences detected by gardaí fell by 10.5pc last year, with a large drop in the number of motorists caught for major breaches of road traffic legislation including speeding and driving while using a mobile phone.

Figures obtained from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) show a total of 193,706 motorists were detected for motoring offences which incur penalty points in 2022 – over 22,800 fewer than the previous year when the number of reported offences was over 216,500.

Last year’s figures were also below the 2020 total of almost 198,600 penalty point offences - the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic when there were considerably lower traffic levels due to major restrictions on transport to control the spread of the coronavirus.

There was a significantly sharp drop in the detection of penalty point offences in the south-east of the country with the number of offences incurred by motorists from Carlow down 37pc and from Wicklow down by 33pc.

The levels of penalty point offences incurred by motorists from Kildare, Kilkenny and Laois were also down over 20pc.

Motorists from only two counties had more penalty points imposed on them last year than in 2021.

There was an 8pc increase in the number of drivers from Cavan hit with penalty points during 2022, while an increase of just 0.4pc was also recorded with motorists from Limerick.

The number of offences detected among the holders of foreign driving licences and unidentified motorists was also up by 4pc to 17,410.

Foreign licence holders and motorists who cannot be identified accounted for approximately 9% of all penalty point offences detected last year.

Speeding remains the most common penalty point offence, with 146,941 speeding detections made last year. However, the figure is down 9pc on 2021 levels.

There was an even larger drop for the second most common offence – driving a vehicle while holding a mobile phone.

A total of 17,088 motorists were caught driving while on their mobile phone during 2022 – down 23pc on the previous year.

There was an 11pc reduction in the number of motorists caught for driving without reasonable consideration to 4,270.

One of the few motoring offences where there was an increased number of detections was in relation to learner drivers driving unaccompanied.

A total of 4,060 learner drivers had penalty points imposed for not being accompanied by a qualified driver last year – up by less than 1pc.

Another 1,711 learner drivers were given penalty points for not displaying their L-plates.

Gardaí caught 3,421 drivers breaking red lights and other failures to obey traffic lights – down 5pc.

There was also a 9pc drop in the number of motorists issued with penalty points for using a vehicle without a valid NCT certificate to 3,194, although the decrease might be explained by a relaxation of enforcement due to a backlog in testing of vehicles at NCT centres.

A total of 3,063 motorists were also detected driving without insurance last year – down 7pc, while the number of adults fined for not wearing safety belts decreased by 29pc to just under 3,000.

Meanwhile, the number of motorists hit with penalty points for driving against the flow of traffic on a motorway almost doubled last year from 6 in 2021 to 11.

The latest figures show the number of motorists issued with penalty points for failing to stop for a Garda dropped by 19pc to 63 last year.

Fines for many offences were increased last year for the first time in 20 years since the penalty points system was first introduced.

Fines were doubled for 16 categories of offence including speeding fines which increased from €80 to €160.

Three new types of offences which incur penalty points are also being introduced this year for misuse of a disabled parking permit, illegally parking in an electric charging space and breaching a HGV ban in certain areas.

An Garda Síochána has been contacted for comment.

Counties with the highest and lowest penalty points

Motorists from Offaly are more likely to have penalty points on their driving licence than drivers from any other county in Ireland.

Almost 1 in 5 of all motorists from Offaly have been detected committing a road traffic offence over the past three years.

Figures provided by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) show that 19.2pc of all licence holders in Offaly had penalty points recorded against them at the end of December 2022.

Overall, a total of 498,919 holders of an Irish driving licence had at least one penalty point recorded against them at the end of the year – representing 15pc of all Irish motorists.

They had been detected committing almost 683,900 road traffic offences, with almost 497,000 related to speeding.

Other counties whose motorists had above-average level of penalty points amassed were Wicklow (18.4pc of all licence-holders); Laois (18pc), Longford (17.2pc) and Wexford (16.9pc).

In contrast, motorists from Donegal are the least likely to have penalty point endorsements on their licence.

The figures show just 11.5pc of all licence holders from Donegal had been detected for a penalty point offence at the end of 2022.

Other counties in border areas as well as the north-west also have comparatively low rates of motorists with penalty points on their driving licences.

They include Sligo with 11.8pc of all motorists having one or more penalty points followed by Louth and Leitrim (both 12.3pc), Monaghan (12.9pc) and Mayo (13pc)

Penalty points stay on an individual’s driving licence for a period of three years.

Motorists who amass 12 penalty points in any three-year period are automatically disqualified from driving for six months.

The threshold is lower for learner permit drivers who face disqualification if they get 7 penalty points over the same period.

The same lower threshold also applies for the first two years of a novice driver on their first full driving licence.

The latest figures show 882 motorists had 12 penalty points recorded on their driving licence at the end of December and were facing an automatic driving ban.

Almost 80pc of drivers detected for motoring offences have 3 or fewer points on their licence.