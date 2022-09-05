Revealed: The counties with the highest and lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates among children

Covid-19 vaccination rates among children vary widely around the country and are as low as 4pc in some areas and as high as 54pc in others, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The vaccination rate for children aged from five to 11-years-old is just 4pc in Buncrana, Co Donegal, the lowest rate in the country.

Meanwhile, vaccinations were highest among children in Stillorgan in Dublin at 54pc.

The figures are broken down by local electoral area. Other areas with high take-up of the vaccine among children include a number in Dublin – Blackrock (49pc), Glencullen-Sandyford (48pc), Dun Laoghaire (45pc), Clontarf (43pc).

Among others areas with a low take-up were Belmullet, Co Mayo (7pc), Monaghan (8pc), and various parts of Co Donegal – including Lifford-Stranorlar (8pc) and Glenties (10pc) – Ballybay-Clones, Co Monaghan (12pc) and Ballymahon, Co Longford (13pc).

Take-up of the first Covid booster shots ranged from 36pc to 74pc across the country with highest levels in Rathfarnham-Templeogue, Blackrock, and Dundrum – all in Dublin – according to new CSO figures.

They also show the highest rate of workers who are not fully vaccinated was 22pc among employees in the accommodation and food services sectors - two areas where there is interaction with the public.

It comes as the number of patients with Covid in intensive care has fallen to eight, among the lowest seen during the pandemic. The positivity rate among people having PCR tests has increased slightly in the last two weeks.

The CSO figures, which relate to July and are based on local electoral areas, also looked at Covid vaccination rates in local electoral areas.

At that point a second booster was also being offered but it was confined to the over-65s and people with a weakened immune system.

The report said second booster take-up was at 10pc on average across all the areas, an increase of 1pc from the previous month. The second booster rates ranged from 3pc to 18pc across all areas.

The figures point out that the age structure of some areas could impact on take-up of the second boosters.

The lowest rates for second boosters were Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Tallaght South and Ongar in Dublin.

The figures show just 16pc of employees across all sectors were not fully vaccinated. But in the accommodation and food services sector there was the highest percentage of employees who were not fully vaccinated at 22pc.

Commenting on the figures, statistician Steven Conroy said: “Our analysis shows that the fully vaccinated rate for 5- to 11-year-olds ranges from 4pc in Buncrana to 54pc in Stillorgan. We can also see that first booster rates range from 36pc to 74pc in local electoral areas around the country. Second booster rates were 10pc on average across all local electoral areas in July.”

The number of patients with Covid in hospital today is 256, down from 285 two weeks ago. Of these, the number of patients with the virus in intensive care has fallen to eight .

The seven-day positivity rate for the virus is 11.9pc, which is up from 10.4pc two weeks ago.