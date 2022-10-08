Revealed: the counties that welcomed the most Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal told Taoiseach Micheál Martin that Ukrainians have been made to feel welcome in Ireland

Counties with the most households who have welcomed Ukrainian refugees into their own homes or pledged their holiday houses can be revealed for the first time in data compiled by Independent.ie.

Waterford has the most pledged accommodation currently hosting refugees through the Red Cross.

A total of 119 housing pledges have been filled in Waterford, the highest number per 100,000 population when compared to other counties.

Wexford comes in second with 108 pledges taken up and Kilkenny third, followed by Leitrim and Dublin.

Sligo and Donegal have the least number of people in pledged housing per 100,000 population when compared to other counties.

Three pledged properties are accommodating Ukrainians in Sligo and seven in Donegal.

A total of 540 properties have Ukrainian refugees living in them in Dublin, with 97 in Cork and 70 in Meath.

Meanwhile, 1,467 pledges have been filled by refugees through through local county and city councils, with a further 213 housed through the Irish Refugee Council.

Over 4,500 Ukrainian refugees live in pledged housing. Despite over 20,000 initial pledges by members of the public at the start of the war, only 1,680 properties around the country have seen Ukrainians actually move in.

Half of the 20,000 pledges fell through and 10,485 properties were passed on to local councils and NGOs to work through.

However, a further 5,377 offers were withdrawn because the owners were unreachable or properties deemed unsuitable.

Out of the remaining 5,108, so far only 1,680 properties now have Ukrainian refugees living in them.

Over 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland and over 39,000 of these have needed State accommodation.

The figures were released by the Department of Integration via parliamentary question to Labour leader Ivana Bacik.

The State is facing increasing challenges in accommodating refugees not just from Ukraine but also asylum seekers from other countries.

“It is expected that not all of those remaining pledges will result in beneficiary placement for various reasons,” said Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

“Overseeing provision of accommodation on this scale during this timeframe for all those who require it remains immensely challenging.

“Due to the urgent need to source accommodation, a broad range of accommodation types have been contracted, including emergency accommodation.”

There are 38,212 Ukrainians with a status of “beneficiaries of temporary protection” that live in temporary or emergency accommodation in Ireland.

Ms Bacik said the rate at which people gave up their homes to Ukrainians is a “testament to the generosity and solidarity shown to those fleeing the war”.

She raised concerns over the “low conversion rate” from properties being pledged to people moving into them.

“The Government and local authorities must do more to convert that goodwill to meet the accommodation needs of our new arrivals.

“Clearly, there is a need for sufficient vetting and due diligence where a home is offered, but the low conversion rate detailed by Minister O'Gorman may be indicative of the need for greater co-ordination across state agencies, as sought by the Ukraine Civic Society Forum.”

The Ukrainian prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, told Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Prague this week how warmly received they have been in Ireland and how welcome they feel.

Mr Shmyhal thanked the Taoiseach for the humanitarian support provided by Ireland to 54,000 Ukrainian refugees at the latest count, and said Ukrainians “have reported how welcome and happy they are in Ireland”.

Meanwhile, discussions continue within Government to increase the €400 payment for households who take in Ukrainian refugees.