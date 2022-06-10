Revealed: The counties that have welcomed the most Ukrainian refugees after surge of 2,500 in past fortnight

Areas with lighter colours correspond with lower refugee counts while darker areas show Local Electoral Areas where a higher number of refugees are staying (Credit: CSO)

Ukrainian refugees wait for transport at the central train station in Warsaw, Poland.

Just under 2,500 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland in the past fortnight, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

As of the week ending June 5, 35,670 PPSNs have been issued to people from Ukraine under the Temporary Protection Directive.

Of these, 48pc are women and 37pc are children and teenagers under the age of 19.

Those that have obtained a PPSN are scattered all across the country, with 6,670 currently being in Dublin.

The highest number of Ukrainian refugees are located in the North Inner City of Dublin, with 1,304 residing there.

Many are residing in tourist hotspots.

Ennistymon in Clare has 1,165 Ukrainian refugees settled there, making it the Local Electoral Area (LEA) with the highest number of Ukrainian’s per population.

Kenmare, one of Kerry’s most popular towns on the Ring of Kerry, has 840 refugees living in the area, while Tralee in Kerry has 615 refugees.

Midleton in Cork has 810 refugees living there, while there are 535 refugees making a new life for themselves in the seaside town of Tramore Co Waterford.

Castlebar in Mayo has 521 refugees living there.

Drogheda Rural in Louth, where six refugees are currently residing, is the LEA with the lowest rate in the country.

As of Tuesday this week, there are 6,824 Ukrainian refugee children enrolled in schools, with 70pc of these in primary schools and the remaining 30pc in secondary schools.

Dublin has the highest number of children enrolled in schools at 1,194 while Monaghan had the lowest at 21.

The average time between the allocation of a PPSN to enrolment in primary or secondary school was just over two weeks.

Commenting on the release, Statistician Karola Graupner said: “Using the local post office address as a proxy for place of residence, arrivals from Ukraine are present in all LEAs and North Inner City in Dublin had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,304.

“Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.03pc to 7.10pc.

"The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistimon in Clare while the LEA of Drogheda Rural in Louth had the lowest rate in the country."