| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Revealed: The councils that issued no dog fouling fines in five years

Pick up after your pooch. Stock image Expand

Close

Pick up after your pooch. Stock image

Pick up after your pooch. Stock image

Pick up after your pooch. Stock image

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

An almost negligible number of fines for fouling have been issued by many local authorities in recent years, despite a growing number of dogs being kept as pets.

Some councils have issued no fines at all, an Irish Independent survey has found.

Related topics

More On UCD

Most Watched

Privacy