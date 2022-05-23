Revealed: The councils that issued no dog fouling fines in five years

An almost negligible number of fines for fouling have been issued by many local authorities in recent years, despite a growing number of dogs being kept as pets.

Some councils have issued no fines at all, an Irish Independent survey has found.

Fouling remains a persistent problem as many pet owners either do not clean up after them or simply bag the waste and throw it on the ground or into a hedge instead of putting it in a bin.

The difficulty in proving a dog owner has not cleaned up their pet’s mess is the reason some local authorities give for why so few fines are issued.

Under Section 22 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997, it is an offence to not clean up after your dog has fouled in a public place.

The law states that it carries an on-the-spot fine of €150 or a summary conviction of a fine up to €4,000 if the case goes to court.

A spokesperson for South Dublin County Council, which has issued only six fines in the past five years, said: “The difficulty with enforcement is the requirement for witness testimony to report that the offence happened and that an identified person is the person in charge of the dog.

“It is very difficult to issue fines for dog fouling, as this requires having the name and address of the person in charge of the dog at the time of the offence.”

A spokesperson for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, which issued only two fines in the past five years, said: “Unless the dog warden is ‘on the spot’ when the offence occurs and gets the details from the person in charge of it, it isn’t possible to issue a dog fine.”

Meath County Council, which issued 13 fines in 2018 and 2019 combined and none since then, said prosecutions are “extremely difficult” because the burden of proof is so high, and where members of the public report instances, they had to be willing to give evidence in court.

Councils in Leitrim, Mona- ghan and Kilkenny have not issued any fines for dog fouling in the past five years.

Cavan and Dún Laoghaire- Rathdown have issued two, Sligo three, Wexford five, Roscommon six and Clare and Galway nine.

Longford County Council has issued 12, while Limerick has issued 20 since 2018.

Of the local authorities that responded to our queries, the highest number of fines issued for dog fouling over the past five years was by Fingal County Council with 36 and Dublin City Council with 27. Cork County Council has issued 37 fines since 2018.

Dog excrement can cause severe gastrointestinal illness, such as vomiting and diarrhoea, and even blindness in children if the faeces contains eggs of the roundworm parasite.

With an increased number of dogs being kept as pets, the problem is getting worse, according to those who have to deal with it.

A recent CSO survey re- vealed one in five (20pc) pet owners said they had got their pet since the start of the pandemic.

While most people have stepped in dog dirt or found it on pram or bicycle wheels when it is often too late and has been dragged into the home, it is particularly troublesome for wheelchair users who get it on their hands and clothes.

John Fulham, from Donabate, north Co Dublin, who has spina bifida, said: “This happens to me all the time. It is really annoying and frustrating, and my own perception is that it is a growing problem.

“It’s especially problematic in autumn when fallen leaves hide the dog waste, and the next thing you have it all over your hand and then it gets on your clothes.

“It’s really frustrating if you don’t have wet wipes, and the next thing is it’s in your car as well and you can’t clean up properly until you get home.”

Elizabeth Davidson, a member of the Hellfire and Massey Residents’ Association in south Dublin, said dog fouling is a problem where she lives.

The historical and scenic area of the Hellfire Club and Massey’s Wood just above Rathfarnham attracts a lot of walkers, many of whom bring their dogs.

The residents’ association regularly posts messages encouraging people to pick up after their dogs.

On one clean-up it organised recently, volunteers removed 35 bags of dog dirt from behind a hedge on the path from the car park up to the forest.

“I can’t understand why people bag their dog’s mess and then just fling the bag into a bush or leave it on the ground,” Ms Davidson said.

“It’s anti-social and makes no sense. Someone else then has to pick it up. Part of the responsibility of owning a dog is having to clean up its mess and take it away.

“Then there are the professional dog walkers who walk multiple dogs for people. They never seem to pick up after them at all.

“During Covid, we actually put bins in place for people to drop their bags in, but Coillte took them away. There are bins in public parks. Why can’t there be bins in forest car parks?”

Coillte said it has an open forest policy, which means all walkers are free to visit any forest according to the “Leave No Trace” principles.

“We do not provide bins in our forest or recreation sites. We expect all visitors to bring their rubbish home. This also applies to dog waste,” a spokesperson said.

People who live near the coast take dogs for walks on the beach, and many think that covering their pet’s mess with a few kicks of sand takes care of the problem.

However, when the tide takes it out, it is broken up in the water and the bacteria gets washed back and forth on to the sand.

Research carried out by a UCD team highlights just how destructive dog excrement can be for the quality of bathing water.

In 2019, the Acclimatize environment group began investigating the amount of dog fouling on Sandymount Strand, Merrion Strand and Donabate and Portrane beaches.

Using microbial source tracking techniques, they were able to determine how much of the pathogens in the sand came from dogs.

“On average, we found around 15 dog poos per day on Sandymount and Merrion. The maximum amount of faeces recovered in one day was around 2.2kg,” said Professor Wim Meijer, who led the research.

“We also recorded an average of 17 dog poos per day on Portrane.

“The lowest levels of fouling were recorded on Donabate, with an average of four dog poos per day.”

The researchers calculated there are almost three billion E. coli units and 350 million intestinal enterococci units in one dog stool.

This suggests one stool has the potential to affect an area of water the size of a tennis court and half-a-metre deep.

The Department of Rural and Community Development said education and fostering consideration for others are the best ways of tackling the problem.

“Keeping your dog under control at all times shows consideration for others and avoids disturbing livestock and wildlife,” a department spokesperson said.

“Bring poo bags and always pick up after your dog, bag it and safely bin it or bring it home with you.”