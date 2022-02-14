A local service station in Co Clare has been revealed as the spot that sold Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot ticket worth €30,928,078.

The National Lottery can officially confirm this morning that Friday’s jackpot winning ticket was sold at Larkin’s Gala Service Station, Garryurtneal, Ballina, Killaloe, Co. Clare.

The service station is located on the border of Clare, Limerick and Tipperary, meaning the hunt for the lucky winner will be focused in the south-west of the country.

The winning numbers were: 13, 18, 38, 42, 45 and the Lucky Stars are 07, 11.

The National Lottery has urged EuroMillions players to check their tickets to see if they have won this mega sum of money.

This latest jackpot win is the 17th time the jackpot has been won in Ireland since the EuroMillions game began in 2004.

A National Lottery spokesperson said on Friday: "Today, we are appealing to our players in Clare to check their tickets carefully and if they are the lucky winner, we are advising them to remain calm and to sign the back of their ticket.”

"The lucky winner should make contact with our prize claims team, and we will make arrangements for the winner to claim their prize."