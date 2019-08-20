Clampers are catching an average of almost 130 motorists every day in Dublin city, according to new statistics.

Revealed: the city streets where motorists are most likely to get cars clamped

Figures provided by Dublin City Council show a total of 23,383 vehicles were clamped in the first six months of 2019 - a daily average of 129.

The latest figures indicate a reduction in illegal parking rates, partially linked to long periods of bad weather associated with Storm Emma in the first half of 2018.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said it believed the downward trend was linked to "greater education and compliance".

Mespil Road remains the top blackspot for illegal parking in Dublin city, with 416 vehicles clamped there between January and June.

The figures also show that Ranelagh has emerged as a new location for large numbers of vehicles being clamped - 320 in the first half of this year, compared to only 35 over the same period last year.

Most of the offending vehicles were clamped for parking on a clearway.

Local Green Party councillor Hazel Chu welcomed the increased enforcement levels and stressed there were enough parking spaces in the area to facilitate customers of businesses in Ranelagh.

"Parking in the clearway also affects the cycle lane, which makes cycling more dangerous," she said.

Almost 4,000 motorists had their vehicles clamped because the time on their parking fee had elapsed, including a 10-minute "grace period".

Almost 2,000 vehicles were clamped for parking on a clearway, while more than 1,400 were detected parking on a footpath and a further 1,000 for parking a non-goods vehicle in a loading bay.

A total of 815 vehicles were clamped for parking in a bus lane and another 213 for parking in a disabled parking space without a valid permit.

Another 39 vehicles were clamped for parking in spaces which were reserved for electric vehicles.

Despite a high-profile campaign by a number of cycling groups to highlight the extent of illegal parking on cycle lanes, the latest figures show that less than one vehicle is being clamped per day for such an offence.

In the first six months of the year, a total of 125 vehicles were clamped for parking on a cycle lane, although the figure is up on 49 for the same period in 2018.

The council spokesperson said there had been no change of policy in terms of targeting any particular form of parking infringement.

"Dublin City Council continues to enforce illegal parking throughout the city to ensure maximum use of spaces in the city," she added.

Last year, the council had revenue of €27.9m from parking fees and a further €3.2m in clamp release fees.

