Revealed: The celebs caught up in airport travel chaos over summer

Passengers arriving and departing from Dublin Airport continue to report issues with airlines in relation to lost luggage, long delays and cancellations.

However, many Irish celebrities also experienced travel chaos over the summer, with comedian Jason Byrne the latest to vent his frustration.

Jason Byrne

Irish comedian Jason Byrne shared his opinion that Ryanair customers who are purchasing priority tickets are wasting their time.

Byrne shared a video of a long queue of priority passengers waiting to board the aircraft when the plane wasn’t even present at the gate.

In the video, Byrne said: “I can’t keep doing this the whole time... just advising you what to do with Ryanair flights but Ryanair have called a boarding call, but there is no plane.”

He advised people to not begin queuing when the plane is not present at the gate: “You can just stay sitting in here and relax and have your coffee. I don’t do this queuing up thing.

“Don’t pay for priority, doesn’t do anything. All you get to do is stand out there for a bit longer. You have a seat number so you’re fine.”

After waiting he posted an update to his Instagram story showing that he directly boarded the flight at the same time as priority due to the delay.

“So, here’s me now non-priority and I’ve literally just walked straight out here, after I was sitting there waiting. I just got up and walked all the way down and here I am now at the steps and now we are boarding. Stop buying priority tickets guys.”

Leona Maguire

In July, golf star Leona Maguire ran into difficulty at Dublin Airport when her golf clubs went missing ahead of a tournament.

The Cavan native put out an urgent plea to find her missing golf bag as she flew to Geneva in Switzerland for the Amundi Evian Championship.

She took to Twitter in a bid to finding her missing luggage, saying that the airline has “no idea where it is”.

“Really need help from someone @DublinAirport or DAA. Flew from Dublin to Geneva yesterday direct and somehow my golf bag has gone missing between check-in and take-off. @FlySWISS & @swissportNews have no idea where it is,” she said.

“Need it urgently for @EvianChamp major this week. Airtags are no help because Swiss Airlines can’t locate the bag in their system.”

Within an hour of posting the tweet, Leona was contacted by a man whose sister worked at Dublin Airport, and she was reunited with her missing golf bag.

Maguire, who is ranked 19th in the world, replied: “Just spoke to a legend called Claire? Found the bag.”

Stephen Clancy

Irish professional cyclist Stephen Clancy didn’t have as easy a time getting his luggage back when it went missing in July after flying from Dublin Airport.

The bag that went missing contained his bikes and other cycling gear, with an accumulated value of €12,000.

The Novo Nordisk ProContinental team rider spent two weeks trying to retrieve his luggage, which also included the diabetic’s continuous glucose monitors.

Clancy took to Instagram in a desperate plea to retrieve his missing items, asking for help from the public.

Although it is unknown when Clancy was reunited with his cycling equipment, he posted a photo of the missing bike earlier in early August, suggesting that he found his missing luggage.

Shane Lowry

Just before competing in the PGA, Irish golf superstar Shane Lowry’s clubs also went missing amid the chaos this summer at Dublin Airport.

Lowry’s golf bag went missing on a flight to Chicago, with a stopover in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Offaly native didn’t seem too worried as he tweeted a humorous sketch from Fr Ted, in which Fr Ted scolds Dr Dougal for losing Fr Jack, to which Dougal responds: “As I said the last time Ted, it won’t happen again.”

Lowry added: “Can you help find my missing golf clubs and suitcase @DublinAirport. Anybody there able to help find them. There will be rewards.”

Thankfully for the Major winner, he later received an update from Dublin Airport that his clubs were in O’Hare Airport, Chicago.

Andy Irvine

Trad musician Andy Irvine also experienced difficulty travelling through Dublin Airport when his musical instruments worth €16,000 went missing.

On his way to a music festival in Denmark, Irvine’s instruments never reached his destination, forcing him to borrow instruments to play the gig.

Posting on Facebook, Irvine wrote: “My two Sobell instruments, a guitar-bouzouki & a mandola, probably valued in excess of €16,000, failed to arrive and have not been traced yet.

“The chaos at airports is such that they may be in Dublin, Frankfurt or Copenhagen. I have a suspicion that they never left Dublin.”

Irvine, who was one of the founding members of legendary Irish folk band Planxty, had been in possession of the items for over four decades and was desperate to retrieve them.

The 80-year-old was later reunited with his instruments and shared his happiness by tweeting: “To everybody who has helped me or shown concern about my missing instruments, I give my heartiest thanks.

“On Monday I got an email from SAS to tell me……THEY’D FOUND MY INSTRUMENTS!!! They were rushed to Dublin & delivered to my door yesterday evening!!

“I can’t tell you how it feels to have them back. I have a permanent smile on my face - and so do they. Thanks to Providence & all kind people who gave their time & energy!”