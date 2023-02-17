Revealed: The 67 new bus routes to be rolled-out in towns nationwide

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD joined Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority (NTA) for the launch of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan for 2023 in Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Photo: Julien Behal Photogra

The Department of Transport has revealed the 67 proposed new bus routes that will be rolled-out across the country this year, through the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan.

Last year, Connecting Ireland delivered 38 new and enhanced bus services across various counties, bringing new bus services to 67 additional towns.

In 2022 almost €4m was invested in implementing the services, but this year that figure will double to €8.5m.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) and the department said the services will be provided on behalf of the NTA by 15 Transport for Ireland (TFI) Local Link offices nationwide, including Laois/ Offaly Local Link.

Bus Éireann will also be a key partner in delivery of new the Connecting Ireland services this year, as 20 of the routes identified in the 2023 implementation plan are to be delivered by Bus Éireann in counties such as Galway, Waterford, Clare and Cork.

The Department of Transport said response by customers to new services in rural Ireland has been very strong, with passenger numbers on some services exceeding pre-Covid levels.

TFI Local Link services in rural areas saw a particularly strong revival after most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted last year. Passengers numbers stood at 2.5 million for 2019. They decline during the height of the pandemic, but recovered to 2.8 million across 2022.

TFI said weekly Local Link passenger numbers peaked at over 45,000 on weeks in November and December 2022, “confirming people’s desire to use the improved and enhanced services”.

The 67 new proposed routes were launched in Tullamore, Co Offaly, this morning.

Speaking at the launch Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said: “It’s clear that when you build it, they will come.

“We know from last year’s statistics that people respond positively to new routes and services, backed up by our new cheaper fares. Young people, in particular, are choosing to use public transport more which is great. It’s more convenient, it’s more accessible and frequent than it’s been and it’s cheaper than driving and paying for a parking spot all day in college or school. The more people choose public transport the better it is for our environment as well. Public transport, both rural and urban, is a key to Ireland meeting our emissions targets.”

Passenger numbers on a service from Banagher to Tullamore, that costs €3 return for an adult, rose from 100 to 500 last year, according to the Minister who said it’s further proof that rural communities want alternative, “reliable” and “frequent” transport options.

However, Minister Ryan admitted that sourcing enough new drivers to run the services is the “biggest constraint” facing the plan and he urged people to pursue a career with local providers.

“It’s a good job, you get thanked everyday along the way. That’s the one restriction or constraint we have, we need more drivers. But as long as we have them, the funding is there, the organisation is there to make it happen,” he added.

“It’s good value, it connects to other public transport routes, it connects to work and to school. So, if we get the drivers, we’re going to supply the service.”

CEO of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham, said current low fares have played a big role in convincing people to choose public transport, and the NTA wants the current rates to continue.

Ms Graham said because of Ireland’s dispersed population, even with the planned enhancements, roughly 700,000 people “won’t be reached by a day-to-day public transport service”, but “door-to-door services and local area hackney services” are being considered to provide alternative transport options in these areas.

“We want to reach as many people in rural Ireland as we can, but naturally enough, it comes with a cost and it won’t necessarily at the frequency that we’re able to offer in towns,” she said.

Ms Graham said the tendering process is ongoing for some of the proposed services, but all will be rolled-out across this year.

"We are committed to continuing to develop connectivity and mobility in rural areas through the phased rollout of new and enhanced bus services this year and in future years,” she said.

“There will be a number of services delivered this quarter, they’re already planned and being delivered now, and we’ll roll them out right across the year,” Ms Graham added.

The list of proposed new and enhanced routes under the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan for 2023 include:

897 Kilkenny – Castlecomer – Carlow – Athy

188 Athboy - Drogheda via Navan and Duleek

384 Enniscorthy - Wexford

887 Carlow - Newross

232 Dursey Sound - Kilcrohane

438 Tuam - Headford - Corrundulla - Galway

276 Castlemaine - North Dingle

277 Dingle - Dunquin

426 Longford - Roscommon

978 Belmullet - Castlebar

356 Dungarvan - Clonmel

387 Wexford Town - Rosslare Harbour via Rosslare Strand

272 Tralee - Ballybunion

279 Tralee - Killarney

423 Clifden - Westport

139 Naas - Blanchardstown

171 Shercock - Dundalk

547 Portumna - Ballinasloe

274 Tarbert - Tralee

280 Ring of Kerry northern half

281 Ring of Kerry southern half

– Caherciveen - Knightstown

129 Kilcullen - Newbridge

885 Sallins - Baltinglass

834 Roscrea - Portlaoise

850 Roscrea - Athlone

– Kilrush - Loophead

344 Ennis - Whitegate

819 Mullingar - Athlone via Castletown Geoghegan

189 Enfield - Navan

454 Ballina - Castlebar

322 Portumna - Nenagh

854 Nenagh - Roscrea

357 Youghal - Dungarvan via Villierstown

361 Youghal - Dungarvan via Ardmore

388 Wexford - Bridgetown

243 Newmarket - Cork

424 Carraroe - Galway

331 Ballyvaughan - Ennis

329 Limerick - Kilfinane

270 Skibbereen - Killarney

170 Cavan - Dundalk

354 Portlaw - Dunmore East - Carrick-on-Suir

132 Bunclody to Dublin

– Macroom - Cork

333 Kilkee - Ennis via Miltown Malbay

– Ennis - Galway

360 Tramore - Waterford

– Wexford - Waterford

– Westport - Athlone

– Bailieboro - Cootehill

– Galway - Mountbellew

– Cavan - Kells - Gibbstown

– Cootehill - Shercock - Bailieboro - Virginia

– Clones - Newry

– Mallow - Fermoy - Lismore

– Sligo - Cavan

– Moville - Malin Head Tower

– Carndonagh - Buncrana

– Castlegregory - Fenit

888 Athy - Rathangan - Kildare

– Mountrath - Carlow

– Athlone - Nenagh - Limerick

– Cork - Bandon

– Nenagh - Limerick

446 Belmullet - Ballina

– Baltimore - Union Hall