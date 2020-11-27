After hours of deliberations, the Government has finally announced its plan to reopen the country on a phased basis from next week.

Here are the important dates you need to mark in your diary as Ireland unlocks once again.

November 30: From midnight Sunday, people returning to Ireland from 'red list' countries can reduce their 14-day quarantine period to five days if they pass a PCR Covid-19 test at least five days after arrival.

December 1: All counties exit lockdown after six weeks of Level 5 restrictions on Tuesday. Gyms, cinemas, hairdressers, museums, golf courses, churches and all non-essential retail stores have been given the green light to reopen on this date as part of a modified Level 3.

The 5km rule will also be lifted but people are advised to stay in their own county, unless they need to travel for essential reasons.

December 4: Hotels, restaurants and gastro pubs with kitchens open their doors next Friday, earlier than originally anticipated. It follows weeks of campaigning by the hospitality sector for the right to trade. However, pubs with no kitchen can serve take-away drinks only.

Customers will be allowed to stay in restaurants and gastro pubs for longer than 105 minutes once tables are two metres apart. Groups of up to six will be permitted at each table.

December 11: Northern Ireland is expected to end its two-week circuit breaker lockdown. Non-essential retail stores will be allowed to reopen but there is still uncertainty around the hospitality sector.

December 12 and 13: History will be made as the All-Ireland senior hurling and camogie finals will take place behind closed doors at Croke Park this weekend. On December 12, the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship final will be held. The Joe McDonagh cup final and the All-Ireland senior hurling final will take place on Sunday, December 13.

December 18: People will be able to visit family and friends as restrictions on household visits will be lifted for nearly three weeks. While no more than three households will be able to gather, there will be no cap on the number of people you invite. You can invite guests from two other houses to your home. The Government has advised against hugs, handshakes or any physical contact during the visits. Hosts are encouraged to wear a face mask if serving food or drinks.

People can also travel around the country to visit loved ones as inter-county travel for non-essential reasons will now be permitted.

December 19: The All-Ireland football final will take place on a Saturday behind closed doors. It will take a Christmas miracle to stop Dublin doing six-in-a-row, but in 2020, who knows what could happen.

December 24: Santa will depart to deliver presents to the children of Ireland after Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney gave him the go-ahead to evade quarantine restrictions for his "essential" work.

December 31: Ireland will say good riddance to 2020 and with hopes of a variety of vaccines on the horizon, look forward to a more prosperous 2021.

January 1: Taoiseach Micheál Martin said a review on restrictions for non-essential retail and religious services will be carried out in January.

January 6: Inter-county travel may possibly end on this date and restrictions on household visits may also return. This will be reviewed in the coming weeks and will depend on the incidence rate over the coming weeks.