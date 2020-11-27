| 3.5°C Dublin

Revealed: The 12 dates of Christmas to mark in your diary as Ireland unlocks once again

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tells country: 'It will not be the Christmas we are used to, but we will be able to enjoy some respite'

Christmas presents (Nick Ansell/PA) Expand

After hours of deliberations, the Government has finally announced its plan to reopen the country on a phased basis from next week.

Here are the important dates you need to mark in your diary as Ireland unlocks once again.

The 12 dates of Christmas

November 30: From midnight Sunday, people returning to Ireland from 'red list' countries can reduce their 14-day quarantine period to five days if they pass a PCR Covid-19 test at least five days after arrival.

