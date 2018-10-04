Revealed: South Dublin shops sells winning €5.7 million Lotto ticket

Last night's winning €5.7m Lotto jackpot ticket was sold in South Dublin, the National Lottery has revealed.

The winning ticket was sold at Spar Express on Rathfarnham Road in Dublin 14.

“We simply can’t believe it. This is our first big Lotto win and staff and customers are buzzing with excitement,” shop owner, Ken O’Connor, said.

“We are on a lucky run as we recently sold a Scratch Card that won a customer €25,000. But this is amazing, we are hoping it is somebody local but we are a busy shop with a lot of passing traffic so we don’t know.”

A National Lottery spokesperson appealed to all its Dublin players to check their tickets to see if they are holders of this golden ticket.

The winning numbers are: 1, 15, 22, 27, 31, 34 and bonus number 42.

Online Editors