Revealed: Some of Ireland’s best-known, homegrown companies among country’s biggest climate polluters
Caroline O'Doherty
Ireland’s biggest climate polluters have been revealed and they include some of the country’s best-known, homegrown companies.
Latest Irish News
LATEST | Ammi Burke files formal complaint to Simon Harris against High Court judge who dismissed challenge of unfair dismissal case
Parents of autistic children have poorer-quality sleep, Irish study reveals
Extending opening hours will lead to more alcohol-related harm, expert warns
‘This must be condemned in the strongest terms,’ says Justice Minister Simon Harris after prison officer stabbed in face by convicted killer
Regency shooting drivers face long stretch – but who were they outside of their lives of crime?
Close associates of Regency getaway driver, Paul Murphy, used same hotel for prostitution trade
‘One way or another, Albert has to go’ – Peadar Tóibín calls for removal of prince’s statue from Leinster House
Cabinet to consider plans to spend €65bn Budget surpluses over next three years
Green Party demands that Bray Air Display be carbon neutral
Man who complained of harassment on Facebook denies possession of child abuse images on phone
Top Stories
The Indo Daily: Songs, sex and scandals – Eurovision controversies throughout the years
What word do you use as short for mother – mam, mum or mom?
LATEST | Ammi Burke files formal complaint to Simon Harris against High Court judge who dismissed challenge of unfair dismissal case
Ryanair claims Booking.com makes ‘nothing easy’ for travellers in US court case
Latest NewsMore
LATEST | Ammi Burke files formal complaint to Simon Harris against High Court judge who dismissed challenge of unfair dismissal case
Eurovision 2023: Dustin the Turkey set for dramatic return to song contest 15 years on from ‘Irlande Douze Points’
Airbnb in callback to ‘couch-surfing’ origins as travellers look to save money on holidays
Ireland bids to reach Eurovision grand final for first time since 2018
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘L’Oasi has a good ambiance and pleasant service but the food needs improving’
I looked like I was trying to execute a controlled gastric explosion – and the woman in the cafe didn’t want to be part of the collateral damage
How this Limerick farm family are reaping the lifestyle benefits of switching to organics and once-a-day milking
High-flying farm prices show no signs of coming in to land
Rental prices up 100pc and more on last year
Tightening supplies drive prices up – with big demand for heavy stock