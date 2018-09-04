Revealed: Shortlist of Ireland's 10 most 'cherished' places

From Kilkenny's 'medieval mile' of meandering lanes to a bog land nature reserve in Co Offaly, the public is being asked to vote on Ireland's most cherished place.

From Kilkenny's 'medieval mile' of meandering lanes to a bog land nature reserve in Co Offaly, the public is being asked to vote on Ireland's most cherished place.

The Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Ireland has short-listed 10 destinations around the country.

Now the institute - a professional body for town planners both here and in the UK - is asking people to decide which place on the shortlist ranks as 'Ireland's Best Place'.

"The competition has reminded us of the passion we have for places we love," Marion Chalmers, chair of RTPI Ireland said.

"The finalists, places clearly loved by the public, have been protected, carefully planned or improved by the planning system."

The shortlist comprises of:

Abbeyleix, Co Laois;

Cobh, Co Cork;

Cork city centre;

Dingle, Co Kerry;

Grand Canal Square in Dublin;

Great Western Greenway, Co Mayo;

Greystones, Co Wicklow;

Kilkenny city centre;

Lough Boora Parklands, Co Offaly

and Tully Cross, Co Galway

Participants can cast their vote until Friday, October 12.

Colin Coyne, who runs his late grandfather's Paddy's pub in Tully Cross, said there are many reasons why the idyllic seaside village on the Renvyle Peninsula should get the nod.

The village, situated on the Wild Atlantic Way in Connemara, is "a little gem," according to Mr Coyne.

"It's local. It's friendly and when you find it, you know we're here," he said.

The village boasts a collection of nine replica thatched cottages and a church with stained glass windows by renowned artist Harry Clarke overlooking the village square.

The village also hosts the annual Connemara Mussel Festival every May bank holiday.

The pub, which also doubles as the local undertakers, has the unique distinction as "the last pub before Manhattan," he said.

"For such a small village, it's buzzing," he said.

But according to Seamus Fitzgerald, a local farmer and councillor in Dingle, Co Kerry, his town is the best in the land.

The fishing village on the Dingle Peninsula boasts sandy beaches, rugged hiking trails and is home to Fungie, a bottlenose dolphin whose close interaction with locals and visitors alike over the past 30 years has earned him celebrity status.

According to the RTPI, "planners have made good use of the fishing village's natural environment to enhance the place while respecting its historical architecture and community ethos".

But for Mr Fitzgerald, the place has a unique feel.

"Dingle has a magic to it that I just can't describe," he told the Irish Independent. "I suppose it's the scenery, the mountains and the ocean. It's like an island.

"There's great spirit and a real 'can-do' attitude,

"It also has the best pubs in the world."

The fact it's in the Gaeltacht and has a thriving maritime industry - as well as great live music sessions - are also some of its qualities, he said.

But for expatriate Bostonian Kathleen Kelleher, Greystones, in Co Wicklow, is the place to be. The town's ex-mayor said the former fishing village has "everything you could imagine," including a stunning harbour and marina as well as a slew of local amenities and easy access.

For a full list of nominated places or to register your vote online, go to www.rtpi.org.uk. People can also email their votes at contact@rtpiireland.org or vote via Twitter at #RTPIIrelandsBestPlaces.

Irish Independent