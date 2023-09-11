Revealed: RTÉ spent €200,000 on blanket advertising for ill-fated Toy Show The Musical

Figure was on top of the free adverts on broadcaster’s various channels

RTÉ insisted it was it was heartened that families and children who saw the show really loved it and were very taken with the story. Photo: Ste Murray

RTÉ spent €200,000 on blanket advertising for the failed Toy Show The Musical, on top of the high-profile free advertising available to the broadcaster on its own TV and radio stations.

The figure includes more than €28,000 paid to media agencies who placed adverts for the now-infamous musical, which lost RTÉ more than €2.2m

Detailed marketing costs for the musical, released under the Freedom of Information Act, reveal that the broadcaster also paid more than €34,000 on PR for the musical, more than €25,000 on a film and teaser for the production, €4,750 on photography along with more than €1,000 on a studio for pictures.

Another €10,000 was spent on exhibition branding at Dublin’s Convention Centre, where the ill-fated production was staged.

Last week, RTÉ finally published its annual report for 2022. It revealed that Toy Show The Musical had driven a €2.8m deficit at the broadcaster last year.

But RTÉ maintained it was “heartened that families and children who saw the show really loved it”.

“Children in particular were very taken with the story and songs and the fact that the show was led by a diverse cast of children like them.”

It says the project was a new departure for RTÉ after such a difficult period for the live events industry.

This summer, the full extent of the loss that RTÉ suffered on the production was revealed in the middle of the payments controversy.

In the end, just over 11,000 tickets had been sold for the musical. Costings revealed that despite budgeting around €156,000 for marketing and press for the show, RTÉ would more than double this to in excess of €339,000 – most of which was spent on a marketing blitz.

RTÉ spent €173,364 on media campaigns. This included €119,461 spent from RTÉ’s commercial marketing cost-pool. Another €53,903 was spent advertising the musical by the broadcaster’s audience channels and marketing department, which resulted in a €28,038 bill from media agencies, which RTÉ said “manage the planning, purchase and delivery of campaigns on non-RTÉ platforms”.

RTÉ also spent more than €6,000 on a box office to promote and sell tickets for the musical at last year’s National Ploughing Championships. It declined to say whether the value of the tickets sold at the event had exceeded the costs of running a box office from it.

“The box office at the Ploughing was primarily a promotional/information device. A record of sales per channel/venue is not readily available,” a spokeswoman for RTÉ said.

Another €25,354 was spent on a ­“master film” and “teasers” of the ­musical. RTÉ said: “This was not a film of the production with the intent to broadcast. It relates to promotional assets shot during rehearsals.”

Meanwhile, RTÉ has refused two Freedom of Information requests relating to its advertising revenue in the wake of the payments scandal, and brand deals and sponsorship arrangements entered into by its presenters.

RTÉ declined to release records for the amount of advertising revenue received by RTÉ in June, July and August 2022 compared with June, July and August of this year.

The FoI request was made in order to understand whether the payments scandal had resulted in a drop in advertising revenue for the broadcaster. But RTÉ refused the request on the grounds that the information sought was “commercially sensitive”.

Last year, RTÉ used the same grounds to refuse an FoI request from the Irish Independent seeking details about how much money was lost on Toy Show The Musical. But the same information was quickly released earlier this summer once it was sought by the Public Accounts Committee in the midst of the payments controversy.

The Irish Independent also sought all of the records held by RTÉ relating to requests from certain presenters to their line managers to participate in sponsorship or brand ambassador deals. The presenters included: Doireann Garrihy, Carl Mullan, Lottie Ryan, Kathryn Thomas, Dáithí Ó Sé and Maura Derrane. RTÉ said that it was refusing the request on the grounds that it was “personal information”.