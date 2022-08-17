| 10.7°C Dublin

Revealed: PSNI paying out £1,000 a day to informants

DUP Policing Board member says highly controversial practice is a necessary evil

Andrew Madden

The PSNI is spending almost £1,000 a day on informants — a figure that is on the rise.

Data obtained by our sister publication, the Belfast Telegraph via Freedom of Information shows more than £1.7m has been paid out to informers in the last five years.

