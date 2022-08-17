Revealed: PSNI paying out £1,000 a day to informants

The PSNI is spending almost £1,000 a day on informants — a figure that is on the rise.

Data obtained by our sister publication, the Belfast Telegraph via Freedom of Information shows more than £1.7m has been paid out to informers in the last five years.

Covert human intelligence sources (CHIS) are used to obtain information on criminal activity, but they are controversial.

Over the years several reports by the Police Ombudsman have raised serious concerns about the use of informants in paramilitary gangs.

The latest, published earlier this year, looked at the police handling of murders by loyalist terrorists in south Belfast from 1990 to 1998.

Concerns noted by Ombudsman Marie Anderson included the “continued, unjustifiable use by Special Branch of informant(s) involved in serious criminality, including murder and the passive ‘turning a blind eye’ to such activities”.

The informants in question were members of the UDA or UFF.

Much of the unease around the running of informers relates to the fact they frequently engage in criminal activity in order to prevent any suspicions bring raised by their associates.

What level of criminality they are permitted to engage in by their handlers to maintain their cover is a source of constant controversy.

In 2021/22, the PSNI paid £362,286 to informants, up from the previous year’s £343,006.

Since the beginning of the 2017/18, £1,735,177 has been spent.

The PSNI did not disclose any further information, citing several exemptions under the Freedom of Information Act.

“CHIS (regardless of their motivation) provide information at particular personal risk to themselves and their families,” the PSNI said.

“As previous cases have shown, where a CHIS is identified it can result in substantial physical harm, or mental trauma resulting from the threat of physical harm.

“This problem is particularly acute in cases relating to serious crime and terrorism where the threat against individuals is substantial.

“The health and safety of any individual is a matter of concern to the PSNI. Release of any information that could place an informant at risk of identification will not be provided by the PSNI.

“Taking into account the current security climate within the UK, no information which may aid a terrorist should be disclosed. To what extent confirmation or denial may aid a terrorist is unknown, but it is clear that it will have an impact on a force’s ability to monitor terrorist activity.

“The public entrust the PSNI to make appropriate decisions with regard to their safety and protection. The only way of reducing risk is to be cautious with what is placed into the public domain and in some circumstances such as these, confirmation or denial that information is held.

“The cumulative effect of terrorists gathering information from various sources would build a picture of vulnerabilities within certain scenarios. The more information disclosed over time will provide a more detailed account of the tactical infrastructure of not only a force area but also the country as a whole.

“Any incident which results from such a disclosure would by default affect national security.”

The figures related solely to the PSNI’s handling of informants. MI5 deals with much of the intelligence relating to national security while also handling agents.

Last August MI5 agent Brian McFadden arranged meetings of the leadership of the New IRA, which were bugged and led to the arrest of a number of people.

DUP Policing Board member Trevor Clarke said it was a “sad reflection” of our society in 2022 that £1,000 per day needs to be spent on informants, but it was a “price worth paying” to keep everyone in Northern Ireland safe from terrorism and criminal gangs.

“The intelligence teams who worked so doggedly during the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties are often criticised for how agents were handled, yet it was their success that neutered the terrorist organisations.

“They are often the unsung heroes of the peace process.

“The PIRA was infiltrated to such an extent that they were suspicious of each other and could not function.

“Indeed, even within republican circles today, people at the top of Sinn Fein have rumours about their relationship with the security services. Ultimately, the security services were crucial in defeating terrorism from our streets.

“Even recently, the undermining of dissident republicans has been intelligence-led, which again demonstrates the price is worth paying. One cannot put a price on one life saved.”