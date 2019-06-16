Revealed: Port chief spent €95,000 on credit card

Dublin Port chief executive Eamonn O'Reilly spent almost €95,000 on his credit card on flights, hotels and other expenses in 2018, the Sunday Independent has learned.

O'Reilly's expenses included a €5,500 airfare for Dublin Mayor Nial Ring to fly to Chicago.

Four executives at the port company - including Mr O'Reilly - spent close to €270,000 between them in 2018 on their company credit cards on everything from iTunes subscriptions and dishwasher repairs to regular foreign travel and business and staff entertainment.

The Sunday Independent can also reveal that the State-owned company spent more than €200,000 commissioning a song from musician Philip King for the launch of the Luxembourg owned "Brexit Buster" ferry the MV Celine.

The semi-State company which runs the country's biggest shipping port on behalf of the State also spent just under €7m on a garden for its HQ on Dublin's East Wall Road.

Mr O'Reilly - who has a pay and pension package worth €359,000 - spent a total of more than €90,000 in expenses on his credit card during 2018, much of it on foreign travel for himself and his management team.

Dublin Port Company confirmed that in 2018, there were 22 credit cards in issue among its 160 staff.

"The total spend on credit cards in 2018 was €522,000 or 1.2pc of a total operating cost base of €43.6m," the company said as part of a response to detailed questions from the Sunday Independent.

Close to €270,000 of those credit card expenses were spent by chief executive Mr O'Reilly and three of his senior managers.

The company's communications manager, Charlie Murphy, used his port credit card to spend more than €30,000 in a variety of Dublin pubs and restaurants such as The Long Hall, The Stag's Head and Matt the Thresher. Throughout the year Mr Murphy regularly spent substantial amounts - hundreds or even thousands of euro at a time - on the Cill Airne, the former Guinness ship that is now a popular docklands venue on the River Liffey.

Contacted with a series of detailed questions, Dublin Port Company said that its "internal auditor reviews expenditure including on credit cards and reports directly to the Audit and Risk Committee of the board. No concerns have been raised about any expenditure."

The Port Company also said in its response that "credit cards are used as an administratively efficient means of payment with strong audit control."

"Normal business purchases by credit card include flights, accommodation, corporate hospitality, company advertising, cruise marketing, staff Bike to Work scheme and Rail Saver tickets, motor tax and IT," it said.

Staff Bike to Work scheme and Rail Saver tickets accounted for about €13,000 of the quarter of a million euro of spending on the four most heavily used credit cards, with the vast majority of expenses itemised as "Travel - Fares and Hotel" or "Business Entertainment".

Operational managers at the port made regular trips using low-cost Ryanair, Aer Lingus and Flybe flights to other major port destinations such as Zeebrugge, Dover, Southampton and Liverpool. But the company confirmed that while its policy was to use economy for short haul travel, it used business class travel on long haul flights.

Regular trips abroad for a small number of Mr O'Reilly's key communications, community relations and human resources managers saw Dublin Port represented in far flung destinations during 2018 including Chicago, Quebec, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Venice, Helsinki, Romania, Genoa, Barcelona, Geneva and St Petersburg.

In December 2017 the company's communications manager bought a €3,000 annual Dublin Airport Gold card which gives the bearer access to unlimited executive parking, access to Dublin Airport's Platinum VIP terminal and private check-in facilities and suites, fast track through security and a limousine service to the aircraft.

Mr O'Reilly, by contrast, paid just €200 for a lower level Dublin Airport Red card which only allows fast-track security.

In September 2018, Mr O'Reilly spent €7,500 on Aer Lingus and United Airlines tickets to fly to San Francisco and Los Angeles to join a party of fellow port executives from around Europe led by the EU commissioner for transport.

"Overseas travel enables Dublin Port Company, amongst other factors, to learn best practice from international peers on a range of business issues, including seeing up close how other ports operate and manage similar capacity constraints," said the company in response to queries. "There are no other ports in Ireland of a comparative nature in this regard."

On another trip last September, the port sent Charlie Murphy and Lord Mayor Nial Ring to Chicago, where they partook in a special night-time river cruise through the city along with former Taoiseach Enda Kenny and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Mr Ring, who did not return a call from this newspaper, attended in his role as "honorary admiral" of Dublin Port.

The €5,500 business class airfare for the event, a fundraiser which raised €80,000 for Scoil Ui Chonaill GAA club in north Dublin, was paid for by Mr O'Reilly, with Mr Murphy picking up the tab for a €1,600 stay in the boutique Kimpton Hotel Palomar.

Other entertainment on the trip paid for by credit card included trips to Chicago Cut Steakhouse, Harry Carays Tavern, the Snickers Bar Grill and a €33 bike ride on Chicago's famous Navy Pier.

The Ireland Network Chicago, which organised the river cruise, described it as a not-to-be-missed social event: "I stood aside former Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny, Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring and the cream of Irish-American business members aboard the famous Ft Dearborn boat, cruising down the iconic Chicago River, as the city's warm September breeze provides the perfect temperament for invigorating conversation and sceals with side-splitting laughs. We ate and drank to the backdrop of the passing Chicago skyline long into an evening to remember," the network said on its website.

In June, four port managers, including the CEO and communications manager, spent €2,671 apiece to travel with Air Canada to an International Association of Ports Cities conference in Quebec City. Conference tickets cost €925 and rooms at the Fairmont Hotel - advertised as the best luxury hotel in Old Quebec City - cost over €1,100 apiece.

A week after returning from that conference, another airline booking to Canada - this time with Aer Lingus - was bought by Mr O'Reilly for €6,100.

Not all offsite gatherings happened abroad. On the last Friday in June 2018, the company made a €3,100 credit card payment for an offsite board meeting at the Wineport Lodge - on the shores of Lough Ree in Co Westmeath. The previous night the communications manager had paid more than €588 for staff entertainment onboard the Cill Airne boat bar on the River Liffey. That Sunday there was more staff entertainment - for port security - on the Cill Airne, costing €1,443.90.

Other spending items on Dublin Port Company managers' credit cards included €8,625 to John Cassidy Travel, €1,666.20 to Halpenny Golf and €25.08 to Amazon for a replacement coffee pot.

At the port in April 2018, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was invited to help celebrate the christening of the MV Celine, a new cargo ship owned by Luxembourg shipping company CLDN that now carries trucks between Ireland and the continent, by-passing Britain.

"The formal ceremony is a long-held tradition intended to bring good fortune to the ship and involves breaking a Champagne bottle against the hull as the ship is christened," Dublin Port said at the time in a statement, adding that it had commissioned "new Irish music", performed for the invited audience by John Sheahan of the Dubliners, Lisa Hannigan, and Colm Mac Con Iomaire of The Frames.

The port paid Philip King's company South Wind Blows a total of €205k, excluding VAT, for the commissioning, staging and performance of the piece of music, called Celine, at the event. Catering for the assembled politicians, dignitaries and Luxembourg shipping executives at the event cost a further €20,000.

Throughout 2017 and 2018 the Port Company was at the eye of the Brexit storm with predictions that a no-deal scenario could lead to huge congestion problems at Dublin and other ports. The company made plans to invest €1bn in port infrastructure over the next decade, a crucial investment for the Irish economy.

But port management were also engaged by another project: the creation of a maritime garden at its head office to "significantly soften and enliven the Port's boundaries with the city".

The project to build a garden at Port headquarters included new pedestrian entry points to the headquarters, dramatic new steel entrance gates, a refurbished podium, new sculptures, a maritime garden and seating, a new footbridge and relocated car parking facilities to the rear of the site and the installation of a refurbished crane from the 1960s to act as a new landmark.

Each month in 2017 the company paid out as much as €700k to construction firm Wills Bros, as well as to landscapers and electricians to create the garden. By the time the port company had paid two final bills of €500k and €335k in late 2018, the garden had cost €6.97m.

The Dublin Port Company declined to answer a question from this newspaper as to how much of a cost overrun there was on the garden project.

"The capital expenditure on the project of €6.97m was fully reported to the board and approved," it said.

Figures seen by this newspaper suggest that the overall "Soft Values" project - run by the company's Port Heritage & Communications department - was over budget by more than €500,000 in 2018 alone. The same department was also almost €80k over its €10k travel budget and €26k over its €40k business entertainment budget.

By contrast the department had underspent by more than €700k on its budget for two key masterplans to expand and improve the capacity for ships and trucks at the country's key port, according to the figures.

Sunday Independent