Revealed: Nursing homes to receive first Covid-19 vaccinations in ‘soft’ roll-out next week

Medical student Mara Karcher vaccinates resident Ella Holdenried at Sankt Verena care home in Strassberg (Felix Kaestle/dpa via AP)

Vaccinations of nursing home residents and staff will begin in two Dublin facilities on Monday, Independent.ie can reveal.

The facilities to receive the first vaccines will be Raheny Nursing Unit, Dublin and Hollybrook Lodge, also in Dublin.

Further vaccines will be administered in nursing homes across the country on January 7 and 8 as part of a “soft” roll out of vaccines in the settings.

The vaccine will then be rolled out to all nursing homes from January 11.

The nursing homes selected for the “soft” rollout are as follows:

04.01.21 Raheny Community Nursing Unit, Dublin

04.01.21 Hollybrook Lodge, Dublin

07.01.21/ 08.01.21 Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan

07.01.21/ 08.01.21 Breffni Care Centre for Older Persons, Cavan

07.01.21 Merlin Park Community Nursing Unit, Galway

07.01.21 St. Augustine's Community Nursing Unit, Mayo

07.01.21 Hospital of the Assumption Thurles, Tipperary

07.01.21 Regina House Community Nursing Unit, Clare

07.01.21/ 08.01.21 Killarney Community Hospitals (Fuschia, Hawthorn and Heather Wards), Kerry

07.01.21 Tinnypark Residential Care, Kilkenny

07.01.21 Maypark Nursing Home, Waterford

07.01.21 Lawson House Nursing Home, Wexford

07.01.21 The Cottage Nursing Home, Tipperary

07.01.21 Our Lady’s Manor Dalkey, Dublin

07.01.21 Foxrock Nursing Home, Dublin

07.01.21 Curragh Lawns Nursing Home, Kildare

07.01.21 Bethany House Nursing Home, Westmeath

07.01.21 Gallen Priory Nursing Home Ferbane, Offaly

07.01.21 St. Joseph's Hospital Ardee, Louth

07.01.21 Silvergrove Nursing Home, Meath

07.01.21 St. Columban's Nursing Home, Meath

07.01.21/ 08.01.21 Brymore House Nursing Home, Dublin

07.01.21/ 08.01.21 Navan Road Community Unit Cuan Ros Community Unit, Dublin

07.01.21/ 08.01.21 Howth Hill Lodge Nursing home, Dublin

08.01.21 Maynooth Community Unit, Kildare

