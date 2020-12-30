Revealed: Nursing homes to receive first Covid-19 vaccinations in ‘soft’ roll-out next week

Vaccinations of nursing home residents and staff will begin in two Dublin facilities on Monday, Independent.ie can reveal.
The facilities to receive the first vaccines will be Raheny Nursing Unit, Dublin and Hollybrook Lodge, also in Dublin.
Further vaccines will be administered in nursing homes across the country on January 7 and 8 as part of a “soft” roll out of vaccines in the settings.
The vaccine will then be rolled out to all nursing homes from January 11.
The nursing homes selected for the “soft” rollout are as follows:
04.01.21 Raheny Community Nursing Unit, Dublin
04.01.21 Hollybrook Lodge, Dublin
07.01.21/ 08.01.21 Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan
07.01.21/ 08.01.21 Breffni Care Centre for Older Persons, Cavan
07.01.21 Merlin Park Community Nursing Unit, Galway
07.01.21 St. Augustine's Community Nursing Unit, Mayo
07.01.21 Hospital of the Assumption Thurles, Tipperary
07.01.21 Regina House Community Nursing Unit, Clare
07.01.21/ 08.01.21 Killarney Community Hospitals (Fuschia, Hawthorn and Heather Wards), Kerry
07.01.21 Tinnypark Residential Care, Kilkenny
07.01.21 Maypark Nursing Home, Waterford
07.01.21 Lawson House Nursing Home, Wexford
07.01.21 The Cottage Nursing Home, Tipperary
07.01.21 Our Lady’s Manor Dalkey, Dublin
07.01.21 Foxrock Nursing Home, Dublin
07.01.21 Curragh Lawns Nursing Home, Kildare
07.01.21 Bethany House Nursing Home, Westmeath
07.01.21 Gallen Priory Nursing Home Ferbane, Offaly
07.01.21 St. Joseph's Hospital Ardee, Louth
07.01.21 Silvergrove Nursing Home, Meath
07.01.21 St. Columban's Nursing Home, Meath
07.01.21/ 08.01.21 Brymore House Nursing Home, Dublin
07.01.21/ 08.01.21 Navan Road Community Unit Cuan Ros Community Unit, Dublin
07.01.21/ 08.01.21 Howth Hill Lodge Nursing home, Dublin
08.01.21 Maynooth Community Unit, Kildare
