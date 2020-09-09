Pubs reopening in the coming weeks will have to ensure there is no dancing or music being played in their premises and keep the volume on their televisions low, according to guidelines from public health experts.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) last week gave the Government the green light to reopen pubs later this month.

After a meeting last Thursday, the group led by Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn recommended that all pubs, even those not serving food, could reopen at the earliest on September 21.

Nphet also included a series of new guidelines they expected pubs to follow if they are to open while not serving substantial meals worth at least €9.

This includes a ban on any live music or dancing. Public health experts also recommended that TV volume must be turned down low to ensure people are not forced to speak over it.

International research has shown the virus spreads more quickly among people who are raising their voices - such as those attending sporting events or in other crowded situations.

Nphet also said some pubs may need to introduce extra toilets facilities to allow for social distancing.

Pubs may also have to limit the number of customers they can have at any time depending on the size of the premises. Nphet added nightclubs and discos should remain closed for the foreseeable future.

The Cabinet yesterday agreed to allow all pubs reopen from September 21 after they were forced to close for six months since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Government source said pubs are businesses and should be allowed prove they can operate within the Covid guidelines.

“They want to open under controlled conditions so they should be allowed have fair crack of the whip,” the source said.

“Nphet made the recommendation last Thursday on the basis that pubs are an important part of the fabric of Irish society,” the source added.

