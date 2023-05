Revealed: Nicola Gallagher’s father sent five emails to GAA about Rory Gallagher’s alleged abuse

Internal audit blames a ‘deactivated’ address for failure to respond to Gerry Rooney’s allegationsThe address was still Derry GAA’s main point of contact on their website until a few days ago

In an interview last week Nicola Gallagher, above with journalist Rodney Edwards, said the GAA 'knew about all of this, 100pc'. Photo: David Conachy

Rodney Edwards Today at 03:30