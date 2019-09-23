Revealed: New data shows Ireland's accident black spots for road collisions

Galway has the highest number of accident black spots in the country, according to new analysis released today.

Dublin company Gamma Location Intelligence has released data on the top 20 worst accident blackspots in the country, with a stretch of the N59 road from Clifden to near Leenaune - east of Kylemore Lough - taking the top spot.

The second most dangerous road stretch nationwide is between Abbey Square roundabout and Seamus Rafter Bridge in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, while the Killashee Street, Ballymahon Street, and New Street junction in Longford town was the third most dangerous road in the country.

Galway was the county that appeared most frequently in the top 20 list with eight of the most dangerous road segments located there.

The research also located the most dangerous road in each county, with Exit 5 on the M1 ranked as Dublin’s most dangerous location for collisions.

The data is based on collision rates, which is determined by the number of road accidents per 100 million vehicle kilometres between 2015 and 2017.

Director of Location Intelligence for Gamma Richard Garry said: "Overall, according to the data provided by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, collision rates are decreasing across the country. However, there are specific stretches of roads where the frequency of collisions is still high.

"Not only does this analysis show drivers where they need to take extra care, it is also useful for insurance companies as it identifies the areas which are worst for road accidents and enables them to better assess risk."

The findings were put together by Gamma’s 'Perilfinder' platform, and will now be used by both insurance companies and local authorities.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has recorded a 7pc year-on-year increase in road deaths in the first six months of 2019, with 89 people killed.

RSA Chief Executive Moyagh Murdock said the increase was "alarming" and urged motorists to slow down on Ireland’s roads.

Online Editors