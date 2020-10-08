Revealed: New Covid-19 data shows massive spikes in Donegal, Monaghan and Longford

Lifford-Stranorlar in Donegal has a Covid-19 14-day incidence of 602.6 per 100k which is by far the highest in the country, new Department of Health data has revealed.

This is over five times the national average of 116.4, measured from September 22 to October 5.

Carndonagh (347.8) and Letterkenny (332.3) also boast very high incidences within Donegal.

Granard in Longford shows the second highest incidence in the country at 384.1, while Monaghan at 317.3 and Kilrush in Clare at 290.6 are well over twice the national average.

The Department of Health breaks the country into 166 Local Electoral Areas (LEA) when assessing incidence of the disease.

Dublin has 15 different LEA that remain well above the national average of 116.4. Wicklow LEA Bray East also has a very high prevalence of the virus.

Of those 16 LEAs, Kimmage-Rathmines ranks the highest with an incidence rate of 306.1, with 171 cases confirmed in the past two weeks.

Ballyfermot-Drimnagh was also more than twice the national average with a rate of 245.3 in the last fortnight.

The North Inner City has an incidence of 221.7, while Swords also has a high rate of the disease at 204.4 per 100k.

Below are the 16 Dublin wards that have an especially high prevalence of the virus:

Kimmage-Rathmines 306.1

Ballyfermot-Drimnagh 245.3

Ongar 223.3

North Inner City 221.7

Bray East (Wicklow) 210.2

Swords 204.4

Lucan 188.5

Clondalkin 187

Ballymun-Finglas 176.3

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart 172.8

Artane-Whitehall 172

South East Inner City 169.9

Donaghmede 165.9

Tallaght 157.9

Howth-Malahide 153.2,

South West Inner City 151.1

Other LEAs around the country that had particularly high 14-day incidence rates include; Boyle 242.8; Buncrana 241.4; Cork City South Central 240.5; Ennis 226.5; Carrickmacross-castleblayney 219.3; Adare-Rathkeale 198.5; Donegal (South) 192.5; Cork City South West 191.3; Cork City North East 173.1; Tullamore 171.5; Athlone 170.2.

