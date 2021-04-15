Revealed: New An Post stamps celebrate Irish Antarctic Explorers

One of the four new stamps celebrating eight Irish men who played a significant role in the epic Antarctic expeditions of the 1800s and early 1900s

An Post has launched four new stamps celebrating eight Irish men who played a significant role in the epic Antarctic expeditions of the 1800s and early 1900s.

Irish men were at the heart of the pioneering expeditions to Antarctica with County Kildare-born Ernest Shackleton and Tom Crean, from Annascaul, Co Kerry, two of the Irish explorers that achieved worldwide recognition for their bravery and perseverance.

Of the other six men featured on the stamps, five hail from Cork, and while they may not be as well known, their contributions to the Antarctic explorations were huge.

Read More

They include Edward Bransfield (from Ballinacurra, Co Cork); Patrick Keohane (Courtmacsherry, Co Cork; Robert Forde (Bandon, Co Cork), brothers Mortimer and Tim McCarthy (Kinsale, Co Cork) and Francis Crozier (Banbridge, Co Down).

The four stamps, two for national postage and two for international, and a First Day Cover envelope are available at selected post offices and anpost.com/shop.

Leading Irish Illustrator David Rooney was tasked with designing the stamps in honour of the explorers and explained how he wanted the stamps to “shine a light on the impact” these men had on Antarctic exploration.

“Like most people, I was aware of the Shackleton and Crean expeditions, it was fascinating to delve into the adventures of a figure like Francis Crozier, who set out in 1839 as commander of HMS Terror on the Ross expedition.

“Crozier, his ship and all of his crew were subsequently lost, along with Sir John Franklin, on their ill-fated search for the North West Passage in the Arctic just a few years later.”

An Post expects strong interest in the stamps at home and abroad from collectors and those with an interest in Explorers and Antarctic expeditions.

Read More

Online Editors