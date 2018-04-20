The National Lottery has revealed that syndicate groups are the most common winners of big lottery jackpots.

Revealed: National Lottery shares the most common way to win big

The new survey also showed that almost a third of all Irish adults take part in National Lottery player syndicates, with work syndicates the most popular.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said that Ireland has "a great record" with the EuroMillions. "There has been a total of 12 jackpot wins since the game launched in 2004. Seven of those were syndicates. There is massive excitement around Friday’s special Mega EuroMillions Draw with a guaranteed jackpot of €130 million giving our players a chance to win a truly life-changing amount.

"People in Ireland have been huge supporters of EuroMillions since it launched and we would dearly love to have an Irish winner on Friday, whether it be a single player or a syndicate.” The findings from a poll of 1,000 adults aged over 18 years carried out by Red C in February shows 61pc of syndicates play EuroMillions compared to the 39pc that play Lotto.

The average number of people in a syndicate is about 11 with most syndicates formed in work, (45pc). Families make up the second most popular syndicates, (32pc) while 23pc are groups of friends. Of those who are part of a syndicate 57pc say they join for fun. Some 21pc do so to avoid missing out on a possible big win; 21pc feel a syndicate gives them a better chance of winning some money while 16pc feel it gives them a better chance of winning a jackpot.

Here is the roll call of the lucky twelve Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners to date: 1. July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick, was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.

2. July 2008: A lucky ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary won a player €15 million jackpot.

3. June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million.

4. June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a jackpot worth over €93 million. 5. September 2013: A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

6. April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo. 7. September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin (private). The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin.

8. January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow. 9. July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington. 10. January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co. Dublin.

11. July 2017: A syndicate from the West of Ireland won a €29 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo. 12. December 2017: A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre

