Members of the Defence Forces are being paid less than the national minimum wage unless they work additional hours.

Members of the Defence Forces are being paid less than the national minimum wage unless they work additional hours.

Revealed: Members of Defence Forces being paid less than minimum wage... unless they work additional hours

This is a key factor in the huge exodus from the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps since the start of the year.

The poor pay has driven out more than 600 personnel with 118 paying an average of €300 each to the State so far this year to buy themselves out of the military.

Another 55 recruits have purchased their discharge and more than 65 others have allowed their contracts to lapse after 12 years service.

The financial plight of the military will be outlined today when the annual conference of Pdforra, the representative association for soldiers, sailors and air crew, gets under way in Castlebar.

As a result, the current strength of the Defence Forces has dipped to 8,923, compared with an establishment figure of 9,500 and despite a series of highly successful recruitment campaigns.

Pdforra general secretary Ger Guinan said members of the Defence Forces were always heavily reliant upon allowances and he warned that previous cuts to the extra pay for security duties were a major contributor to the retention difficulties in the military organisation.

He said this would eventually impact on the capacity of the Defence Forces to do their job, either at home or overseas.

Unless the government reversed the cuts, personnel would continue to leave in ever increasing numbers.

Last month the Irish Independent revealed figures compiled for an eleven month period from September last year up to the end of July showing that while 699 personnel were recruited, 632 members had left - a net gain of 67 people, or 0.7pc.

At the moment, the strength of the Defence Forces is at its lowest for several decades.

Mr Guinan said personnel were required to work significant hours beyond their normal duties to make their pay rates comparable to other areas of the public sector.

"Within the Defence Forces, pay is on an annualised basis and a small allowance is paid for those hours worked beyond normal duty.

"This may result in personnel being paid below the national minimum wage - dependant on the number of hours worked.

"In this environment, personnel are unlikely to remain in service, especially in times of a growing economy", he added.

Mr Guinan called on minister with responsibility for defence, Paul Kehoe to authorise his officials to return to the negotiation table with "some tangible offer" on the restoration of allowances as a matter or urgency.

"Burying heads in the sand, instead of dealing with this issue, is not the way forward", he said.

A security duty allowance of €47.59 is paid where personnel work between 12 and 24 hours and a rest day may be granted in certain circumstances.

This allowance was reduced from about €112 for a Sunday to €47.59 and replaced by an additional day off.

Personnel, who have acquired special skills, have to pay up to €6,000 to purchase their discharge.

Meanwhile, a review of pay and conditions by industrial relations expert, Gerard Barry is expected to determine that the granting of full trade union status with its associated right to strike is not compatible with the principles of military service.

It recommends that the minister should authorise his officials to engage in talks with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions about the affiliation of the military associations to explore the viability of joining up.

However, it is not clear whether this would satisfy Pdforra, which has already said it would take a High Court action if it is not allowed to become part of ICTU.

Mr Kehoe has written to Pdforra to take part in fresh talks about increasing allowances in some areas, including the Army Ranger Wing, affecting 75 personnel, and 220 cooks.

Online Editors