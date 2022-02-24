Revealed: Massive surge in fraud scams online or over phone during pandemic

The pandemic led to a massive surge in people falling victim to fraud scams online or over the phone, it emerged yesterday.

The Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) two-year review showed more than 13,500 frauds were recorded in the year to last autumn compared to just under 8,000 in the previous 12 months, a spike of 72pc.

It said it was largely driven by unauthorised transactions and attempts to obtain personal or banking information online or by phone.

The number of common crimes fell, with burglaries down by 36pc, theft dropping 20pc and robberies by 18pc.

“There were 15 fewer incidents of murder or manslaughter in the 12 months to September 2021 than in the previous year, but there was a 10pc rise in the number of crimes classified as sexual offences,” the CSO review stated.

The snapshot of Irish life is captured as we near the two-year anniversary of the first case of Covid-19 on February 29, 2020.

The human toll is measured in 6,200 Covid-19 related deaths over the two years – almost 1,000 of whom died in the first four weeks of 2021 when the Alpha variant hit with ferocious impact before there was a chance for a vaccination rollout.

It showed how household savings from January 2020 until the end of September 2021 were €54bn compared to €20.8bn for the equivalent pre-pandemic period.

Employment increased by 229,100 or 10.1pc to 2,506,000 persons in the year to quarter four last year, outstripping a figure of 2.5 million people for the first time since the series began in 1998.

Our internet coverage and usage in 2021 revealed we are online more than ever, working from home and relying more on technology and digital services for our education, shopping and social lives.

Nine in 10 internet users go online every day or almost every day.

Around 88pc of people who can work remotely would like to do so when all pandemic restrictions are removed.

Almost three-quarters of those who work remotely felt they had more time on their hands to do things they never got the chance to do before the pandemic.

We are increasingly likely to treat ourselves to a new car, with licences in 2021 reaching 101,853 compared with 84,309 in 2020, an increase of 21pc.

The number of electric vehicles licensed in Ireland continued to grow, up 117pc in 2021 from 3,940 in 2020 to 8,554.

It comes as the country prepares for the greatest set of freedoms yet during the pandemic on Monday, when most restrictions will be lifted.

New data yesterday showed there were 12 outbreaks in schools in the week before pupils broke up for the mid-term break, an increase of three over the previous week. They will return to the classroom on Monday without face masks.

There were 43 outbreaks in nursing homes last week – an increase of 22.

Following the Government decision to confine free PCR tests to a limited number of groups, a spokeswoman for the HSE said it was now working on the next phase. She said in the short term there would be no change to the location of its PCR test centres and tests would still be required for certain categories of people.