Revealed: locations of 61 new speed camera zones throughout Ireland in bid to cut road deaths

A total of 61 new speed camera zones have gone operational from 6am this morning across 23 different counties.
The safety camera locations were selected based on an analysis of Garda data on fatal, serious and minor road traffic collisions and from further consideration given to locations of concern highlighted by local communities.
All new locations chosen have recorded at least two separate collisions along the stretch of road.
One new zone along the R772 in Wicklow has recorded 11 separate collisions while a new zone on the N21 in Limerick has seen nine separate crashes. The N21 claimed two more lives on Sunday when a man and woman in their 30s were killed in an accident between Adare and Patrickswell.
Safety cameras operate in areas where there is a history of speed-related collisions, known as speed enforcement zones. There are now close to 1,400 zones in operation across Ireland.
The new zones are spread across 23 counties, 49pc on regional routes, 31pc national routes and 20pc on other routes (such as motorways or local roads).
Independent.ie has compiled a list of all 61 new speed camera zones and their locations, broken down by county.
R418 - Stretch of road between Tullow-Athy-Newbridge
R702 - Borris
R725 - Road which runs between Tullow and Gorey
N3 - Main Dublin to Cavan road
R212 - Main Monaghan to Cavan road
R179 - Cavan to Kingscourt Road
N25 - Gortaroo turn-off to Knocknacally
R610 - Rochestown Road from Douglas roundabout to Hop Island
R630 - as far as Whitehall Cross
N15 - Birchhill
N56 - Drumbeagh
N15 - Carrickboy
M1
N1
R106/R809
R108
R138
R446 - Creagh Road, Kilgarve, Ballinasloe
R364 - Carrowtober West in Kilkerrin
The Gap Road – which branches off from the N72 in Fossa.
Station Road - Ardfert.
L2032
R403
M4
R405
R409
R418
R418
R415
R700 - Along the Bennettsbridge Road
N25 - Main Wexford-Waterford road through south of Kilkenny county
M8 - Along the M8 stretch through Laois-Offaly
N4 - Castlecara road on the N4 in Carrick-on-Shannon
N21 - There will be two new camera zones along the N21
N69 - The camera zone is along the main Limerick-Kerry route
N59 - Between Westport and Mulranny
R163 - North of Kells
Ballybin road near Ashbourne
R179 - From Kingscourt to Cavan
N62 - Ballinahown to Ferbane
R420 - Between Cloneygowan to Portarlington
R402 - Mount Lucas crossroads to Killeenmore
R362 - At Gortnasoolboy
N15 - Between Sligo and Bundoran
N24 - Three new zones between Tipperary Town and Clonmel
N24 -Between Carrick-on-Suir and Kilsheelan
N62 - Between Roscrea and Templemore
R445 - In Toomevara village
R680 - Between Waterford City and Carrick-on-Suir
M6 - running through part of Kilbeggan close to the Tullamore junction
M6 - Near the Athlone services junction
R722 - At the Milehouse in Enniscorthy. The safety camera zone follows a 3.5km stretch from the Milehouse right into Enniscorthy town,
R772 - at Camolin, stretching from St Mogue's Well out past Irish Country Meats.
M11 - From Frankfort to Moneycross Upper.
N11 - Outside Wexford Town from just beyond the Maldron roundabout to moving northwards to just before Kyle Cross
R772 - Near Ferns, 2.5km stretch from Clologe to Ballydaniel
R730 - Glynn road
R736 - Near Foulksmills, which passes Mythen construction to Rosegarland
Raheen Mór - stretch of road passing Oakfield Nursing Home and Courtown Hibs
R772 - Two separate stretches of road which runs from Wicklow Town up along to connect with the M11 in Co Dublin