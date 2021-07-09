Revealed: Local areas with the highest and lowest Covid incidence rate 

The local areas with the highest and lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 have been revealed.

Buncrana in Co Donegal currently has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country, which is seven times the national average.

This is according to official figures released yesterday, which revealed that Buncrana has an incidence rate of 880.8 new cases per 100,000 population.

This compares to the national average of 121 case per 100,000.

Three of the five highest incidence rates are in Donegal. Carndonagh has recorded 624.9 cases per 100,000 population while Letterkenny is at 369 per 100,000.

Dungarvan, Co Waterford, has the second-highest incidence rate in the country with 770.8 per 100,000 population.

In Dublin, Ongar has the highest rate with 334.9pc per 100,000 cases. This is followed by the Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart electoral area with 322.9 cases per 100,000 population and then Castleknock with 307.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

Balbriggan has the lowest incidence rate in Dublin with 52 per 100,000, followed by Lusk at 63 per 100,000 and then Killiney-Shankill at 73.5 per 100,000.

There are fourteen electoral areas that have rates of less than five new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000.

This includes Roscrea-Templemore, Carrick on Suir and Cahir in Tipperary. It also includes Westport and Belmullet in Co Mayo.

The chart below, outlining the lowest incidence areas in the country do not include these 14 areas that have less than five cases.

Ten Highest National LEA Incidence Rates Per 100k

Buncrana — 880.8

Dungarvan — 770.8

Carndonagh — 624.9

Limerick City North — 388.9

Letterkenny — 369.2

Ongar — 334.9

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart — 322.9

Castleknock — 307.9

Ballymote-Tubbercurry — 261.9

Roscommon — 255.1

Ten Lowest National LEA Incidence Rates Per 100k (where not suppressed)

Midleton — 13.2

Ballinasloe — 17.8

Cobh — 20.5

Listowel — 20.9

Greystones — 22.8

Rosslare — 23.2

Mallow — 27.4

Kanturk — 28.1

Wicklow — 28.3

Kilmuckridge — 29.9