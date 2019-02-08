Revealed: Ireland's most punctual airport

CORK Airport landed a prestigious accolade over its Dublin, Shannon and Belfast rivals by being confirmed as Ireland's most punctual airport.

New figures from UK aviation monitoring firm, OAG, revealed that Cork boasted the best on-time performance for flight operations in 2018 with 81pc of flights landing or departing on time.

It marks a second major boost for Cork with the decision by Aer Lingus and Ryanair to expand routes and flight operations this season.

Norwegian and Air France have also enjoyed successful route launches.

Cork is now on course to achieve 7pc growth in 2019 with a prediction of 2.6m passengers.

Ireland's next best performing airports for punctuality were Belfast with an average of 78.6pc of flights landing or departing on time between Belfast International (76.4pc) and Belfast City (80.8pc).

Dublin delivered a 69.9pc punctuality rate - meaning that roughly one-in-three flights were delayed.

That represented a significant deterioration on the figures for the previous year (23pc).

This has been explained due to the airport's size, its remarkable rate of expansion, its growth in long-haul routes and its greater exposure to knock-on delays from other international airports for afternoon/evening traffic.

Dublin boasts an annual passenger throughput of more than 31 million passengers and is the only Irish airport operating two terminals.

It is expecting to handle growth of 10 million more passengers over the coming years.

The facility is currently at the centre of plans to develop a new runway.

Shannon delivered Ireland's worst punctuality figures according to OAG with just over 31pc of flights delayed.

Experts said Shannon's figures are skewed by the fact it has a greater percentage exposure to long-haul international flights than any other Irish airport - with such flight operations notoriously vulnerable to delays.

Online Editors