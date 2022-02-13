Revealed: Investigation into lockdown 'parties' at HSE in breach of Covid protocols

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is investigating complaints that staff working at contact-tracing centres held at least three “parties” in breach of Covid-19 protocols.

Inquiries were launched after a whistleblower made a protected disclosure alleging that workplace celebrations to mark events such as birthdays took place at contact-tracing centres in two locations.

The HSE has confirmed that a “fact-finding” review has begun but it has not disclosed details about the gatherings.

The Sunday Independent has learnt that one of the gatherings complained of by the whistleblower is believed to have taken place at a HSE contact-tracing centre in Limerick.

The first gathering is understood to have taken place in early 2021, during the third and deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic when the country was in lockdown and more than 1,000 people died.

Two other workplace functions are alleged to have taken place within the past year.

All the “parties” or “gatherings” complained of took place at a time when Covid-19 restrictions including social-distancing requirements were in place and when the HSE was urging the public on a daily basis to adhere to the rules and following social-distancing guidelines.

One source characterised the alleged events as “parties” in the workplace. However, another informed source described them as a small, workplace “gatherings” at which staff may have breached social-distancing guidelines.

One complaint related to “people gathering in an office for a birthday during working hours or immediately after work”, the informed source said.

“This is not to minimise the situation. If there were breaches of social-distancing rules that is wrong and people working in a contact-tracing centre of all places should know better,” the source said.

“These alleged events are not on the same scale as the Downing Street parties or the Defence Forces barbecue.”

It is understood the whistleblower was an external contractor and not an HSE employee.

The protected disclosure was sent to the Department of Health last month and was escalated to both the minister and the secretary general’s office.

A senior official in the Department of Health, believed to be the secretary general Robert Watt, referred the complaint to the chief executive of the HSE, Paul Reid.

Senior officials in the department are said to be taking the allegations very seriously and are concerned at the potential damage to public trust if these are confirmed to be true, a source said.

A statement from a HSE spokesperson this weekend said: “We have asked HR [human resources] to undertake a preliminary fact-finding exercise in relation to concerns raised with us that there were work functions at which social-distancing guidelines may have been breached at our contact-tracing service. We expect feedback from this early next week.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “The department is aware that a complaint has been made and has requested that the HSE provide a report on the matter.”

The alleged breaches, if proven, will be embarrassing for the HSE and public health authorities, which repeatedly pressed on the public during the pandemic the importance of following public health measures.

The HSE is the third state entity to face allegations that its staff breached lockdown guidelines.

An external review is getting under way into allegations that a morale-boosting barbecue took place at the Defence Force’s Covid Taskforce headquarters when pandemic restrictions limited outdoor gatherings to 15 people.

A “drunk” officer is alleged to have groped a female member of the Defence Forces at the event in June 2020, an incident that is now being investigated by military police. The barbecue was reportedly attended by an estimated 40 defence forces staff.

Meanwhile an internal inquiry into a gathering in the Department of Foreign Affairs in June 2020 found the event to be in breach of social-distancing guidance.

The event came to light when a photograph surfaced of officials celebrating Ireland’s election to the UN Security Council with champagne and huddled together without face masks. The internal inquiry report said the celebration had caused offence, inflicted reputational damage on the department and undermined internal morale.

Claims that HSE staff breached protocols emerged against a backdrop of outcry in the UK, where the British government has been consumed by scandal over allegations of repeated breaches of lockdown rules by officials and the prime minister, Boris Johnson. Police are now investigating a number of Downing Street parties.