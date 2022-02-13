| 7.8°C Dublin

Revealed: Investigation into lockdown 'parties' at HSE in breach of Covid protocols

Whistleblower files complaint over at least three gatherings at contact-tracing centres

Maeve Sheehan

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is investigating complaints that staff working at contact-tracing centres held at least three “parties” in breach of Covid-19 protocols.

Inquiries were launched after a whistleblower made a protected disclosure alleging that workplace celebrations to mark events such as birthdays took place at contact-tracing centres in two locations.

