Revealed: Independent.ie readers have their say on Green Party's plan to decriminalise cannabis in Ireland
Independent.ie readers have had their say on the Green Party's plan to decriminalise cannabis in Ireland.
Over the weekend the Green Party announced a new policy position calling for the decriminalisation of cannabis in Ireland.
Oliver Moran, the Green Party's representative in Cork North Central, announced the new position in which they suggest Ireland should decriminalise possessing and growing cannabis for personal use as well as the introduction of Dutch-style coffee shops.
More than 1,300 votes were cast on the question of whether Ireland should decriminalise cannabis.
Some 90 per cent of readers voted 'yes' while 10 per cent voted 'no'.
Independent.ie readers may cast one vote per device.
Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Mr Moran said that they would like to see Ireland adopt a system similar to Canada or Washington state in the United States.
In Canada, legislation to legalise cannabis is set to begin on July 1 this year. The Canadian law would allow up to 30g of cannabis possession for personal use. Under the Green Party proposals, the limit in Ireland would be 5g.
Online Editors