Revealed: How your council plans to manage outdoor gatherings this June bank holiday weekend 

The Victorian bandstand in St Stephen's Green will be closed off.

Gardaí control large gatherings in Dublin city last weekend where huge piles of rubbish accumulated

Scenes of large crowds socialising in the sun last weekend sparked complaints of littering, antisocial behaviour and complaints of unsuitable facilities for Ireland’s ‘outdoor summer’.

Additional funding was announced by Government this week to support local authorities in providing adequate outdoor spaces, including additional public toilets and bins in key areas across the country.

So we asked some councils nationwide how they are planning to manage and facilitate outdoor gatherings.

Dublin

After the scenes witnessed on South William Street last weekend, Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said 150 portaloo toilets and 134 additional bins will be in places across Dublin City centre from this weekend.

This will include 54 large Eurobins and 80 barrell bins, with a focus on high footfall areas. A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said there will be additional waste collection teams out this weekend to empty bins, clean streets, along with contracted services for toilet management, including cleaning and queue management.

The extra toilet facilities will be open from 10am to 11pm daily.

Some popular areas will remain closed, however, such as Portobello Plaza which is expected to remain closed until June 11.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said there are no other planned closures for the weekend.

Monuments including the Victorian bandstand in St Stephen’s Green will remain closed under the remit of the OPW to “protect vulnerable historic features from vandalism and anti-social behaviour”. In a video posted on social media over the weekend, people could be seen climbing and swinging from the monument.

“In order to protect the historic bandstand from any damage, a decision was taken to erect fencing to protect the structure. No timeline is available for when the fencing will be removed,” said a spokesperson for the OPW.

Galway

In Galway, the Spanish Arch will remain closed for the long weekend after concerns of overcrowding.

The Middle Arch has been deemed “high risk by gardai”, according to a spokesperson for Galway City Council. The area has been restricted in the interest of safety due to its close proximity to the water and in line with public health guidelines.

Galway city has previously had problems with large crowds of students gathering along the waterfront in sunny weather and the decision to close the Middle Arch will remain for a number of weeks with barriers to prevent entry.

However, eight extra 1,100 litre bins will be placed in popular spots across the city, including the Spanish Arch, High bank, Claddagh Church, Jurys Inn and Ravens Terrace.

Twelve additional public toilets will also be placed around these areas.

Cork

In Cork, it has been confirmed that the North Main Street centre toilets will reopen from Saturday June 5 with opening hours in line with the car park from 7.30am to 9.30pm on Saturday, and 11.30am to 9.30pm on Sunday and Monday. English Market toilet facilities will also open during market hours.

A number of quay sections have been closed off for the weekend after impromptu parties by the water last weekend.

A spokesperson from Cork City Council said: "Public waste bin collections around Cork city will also more than double in frequency throughout the bank holiday weekend."

The Port of Cork has fenced off parts of Albert Quay, Kennedy Quay, and the South Jetty to stop large crowds gathering. The move comes following complaints of littering and antisocial behaviour in the quay areas last weekend after hundreds of youths gathered to enjoy the sunshine.

Concerns were also raised about the safety of young people attempting to swim from the upper quays despite tidal current warnings.

The Port of Corksaid: "The Port of Cork operates 24/7 and commercial traffic can be scheduled or unscheduled. Irrespective, when a ship arrives into Cork, it is imperative the berths and quays are free and available to operate and facilitate that vessel."

Limerick

No closures of any public area are planned for Limerick over the weekend. However, Limerick City and County Council said they will be “closely monitoring the situation and will be in constant liaison with An Garda Síochána through the holiday period”.

15 additional large volume bins will be provided at locations where people have been gathering, an extra sweeper for the afternoons in the city and four additional staff will be working to ensure these areas are free of litter.

A spokesperson said: “Traditionally, the bank holiday weekend would see people from Limerick travel to seaside towns, predominantly in neighbouring Clare and Kerry.”

The council are urging people to use the bins provided. “It has been noticed recently that while the traditional grey bins were full, people we not using the larger dumpster-size bins, sometimes located next to them.”

The extra bins will be provided at Arthur’s Quay Park, George’s Quay, Merchant’s Quay, Treaty Stone, Curragower Park, St Michael’s Rowing Club, Shannon Bridge on river walkway, Honan’s Quay and St Mary’s Cathedral.

Waterford

In Waterford, there are currently no plans to close any public areas over the weekend as the local council were “able to cope” with busy crowds last weekend.

“We had a particularly busy weekend last weekend in our busiest locations, Tramore promenade for example, and we as a local authority were able to cope with the increased demand,” said a spokesperson for Waterford County Council.

Toilet facilities will be open and cleaning regimes have been extended to peak summer service to cope with the increased footfall.

Gardaí are working to ensure safe traffic and crowd management.

Meanwhile, nationwide, gardaí will also undertake additional patrols in potential urban gathering spots to remind the public of the Covid-19 restrictions still in force.

"A visible presence will be maintained in all areas required in liaison with local authority officials," a senior Garda source confirmed.

Both the Government and the Health Service Executive (HSE) urged people to be responsible over the June weekend with their social activities given the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus.

Beaches and coastal resorts are also expecting their biggest numbers of the year to date with Met Éireann predicting sunny spells interspaced with showers, the best of the sunshine being forecast for Sunday.

While outdoor dining will only resume from Monday, takeaways and cafes are expecting their busiest trade of the year over the next 72 hours. Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park, both critically dependent on revenue from ticket sales, are likewise expecting their best visitor numbers of the year to date.

Fota has availability for morning visits but its afternoon slots after 3.30pm are booked out for all three days.

An estimated 500,000 people are expected to travel this weekend with Gardaí warning that a bank holiday road safety campaign will be implemented with an emphasis on speeding.

Bus Éireann and Iarnród Éireann said they expect to operate at 50pc available capacity.

The only restrictions are in Dublin where track works will result in the DART being closed between Bray and Greystones with bus shuttle transfers as an alternative.

Both Water Safety Ireland and the Coast Guard urged people to exercise care when swimming or engaging in water sports.