Revealed: How the horse had bolted by the time HSE closed off health workers loophole

Many staff got the vaccine despite working in non-patient-facing roles

According to HSE chief Paul Reid, ‘very marginal numbers have cheated the vaccine system’. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall

According to HSE chief Paul Reid, ‘very marginal numbers have cheated the vaccine system’. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall

Catherine Fegan

Something just didn’t feel right. Tom*, a clerical worker in one of the HSE’s administration buildings in Dublin, had been working from home since the start of the pandemic. When the email came through from his line manager in February, telling him to get registered on the HSE online portal for vaccination, he wondered why he was being categorised as a frontline healthcare worker.

Like the majority of the staff in my building, I don’t see patients at all,” he said.

“I fell under cohort six, non-patient-facing healthcare workers, not cohort two. These were not vaccines that were going to waste either. There are 120 people in my office and everyone was being told to register. I felt it was really wrong.”

