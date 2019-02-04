ALMOST half of Irish workers admit to "pulling a sickie" at least once a year with one in four doing so because they are hungover.

Revealed: How many workers have 'pulled a sickie' at least once a year

The Matrix Recruitment Sick Day survey found that, on average, 65pc of people take between one and three official sick days a year.

However, almost a fifth said they never call in sick. But when it comes to bogus sick days, 49pc said they take at least one each year, while 35pc allow themselves three days' leave despite not being sick.

The survey of more than 400 workers found 24pc pulled a sickie because they were hungover.

Men were more than twice as likely than women to take an unofficial sick day because they were feeling the effects of the night before, 37pc compared with 18pc.

However, women were more likely than men to call in sick if they felt they were having a "bad week", 57pc compared with 37pc.

More than a third of those surveyed said being tired or a late night caused them to take a sick day, though almost one in four said they simply felt they deserved to take a day off.

Men take more bogus sick days off work than women, with 31pc taking four "sickies" a year compared with 13pc of women. While more than two-thirds of respondents felt it was perfectly acceptable to pull a "sickie", 69pc of women and 53pc of men admitted they felt guilty.

