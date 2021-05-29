As a major easing of Covid-19 restrictions was announced by Taoiseach Mícheal Martin yesterday, it’s no doubt that everyone’s looking forward to getting back to the things that we once loved.

Nothing beats a cold pint in a beer garden after a long day at work, a big bag of popcorn in the cinema on a Friday, or even a simple visit from friends or family.

So, how many days is it until we get back to all these things we took for granted pre-Covid?

4 – days until I can go on holiday in Ireland

Hotels and B&Bs can reopen in Ireland from June 2.

9 – days until I can go for a pint or meal outdoors

Restaurants, gastropubs, café’s and ‘wet pubs’ will reopen for outdoor dining from June 7.

9 – days until I can go to the cinema

Cinemas will be allowed reopen from June 7.

9 days – until I can play sports matches with other teams

Outdoor sports matches with no spectators can take place from June 7.

9 days – until I can train in the gym

Individualised training in gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres can reopen from June 7.

9 days – until I can have a visitor to my home

From July 7 you can have one other household to your home.

12 – days until I can go to a concert

The Government has planned a number of pilot events next month including outdoor gigs.

The earliest one will take place on June 10, it’s an outdoor music concert in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens, curated by the National Concert Hall and up to 500 attendees will be allowed.

On June 26, up to 3,500 people will be allowed to attend an outdoor music festival in the Phoenix Park.

The list is an initial proposal for June with further events planned in July if these events are deemed a success.

13 days – until I can watch live sporting matches

Pilot events for sporting matches will begin next month.

Leinster’s PRO14 clash with Dragons at the RDS on June 11 will be allowed have up to 1,200 spectators.

Up to 1,000 people will be allowed into Tallaght Stadium for Shamrock Rovers’ League of Ireland clash with Finn Harps on June 11 and the Hoops’ clash with Drogheda United on June 26.

Up to 3,000 spectators will be allowed to attend Croke Park for the Camogie League Final on June 20.

37 – days until I can go for a pint or meal indoors

It is expected that indoor dining will resume from July 5, this includes wet pubs as the €9 ‘substantial meal’ will be scrapped.

37 – days until I can have multiple friends over to my house

From July 5 you can have up to three other households inside your home.

37 days – until I can attend fitness or dance classes indoors

From July 5 you can attend exercise and dance activities indoors in pods of up to six

51 – days until I can go on holiday abroad

International travel for non-essential reasons is expected to resume on July 19.

The EU Digital Green Cert will also be implemented on this date.

Over 60 days— until I can go for a dance indoors

The Government hasn’t yet outlined when nightclubs will be allowed to reopen, however, it isn’t currently in the agenda for August so it’s likely to be after this.

Live music also isn’t permitted for restaurants or pubs when they reopen for outdoor and indoor dining.





